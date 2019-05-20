'Wasted airtime': Donald Trump blasts Fox News for Pete Buttigieg town hall, coverage of Democrats

President Donald Trump again criticized Fox News for covering 2020 Democratic presidential candidates on Sunday, hours before a town hall with Pete Buttigieg.

His description of the hour-long interview as "wasted airtime" followed a complaint last month that it was "so weird to watch Crazy Bernie" on the network.

"Fox is moving more and more to the losing (wrong) side in covering the Dems," Trump tweeted Sunday. "They got dumped from the Democrats boring debates, and they just want in. They forgot the people who got them there."

The Democratic National Committee in March announced Fox News was barred from hosting 2020 Democratic presidential debates.

While incorrectly spelling the name of a longtime wispy-haired boy mascot of MAD magazine, Trump again derided Buttigieg: "Alfred E. Newman will never be President!"

In an interview earlier this month, Trump compared Buttigieg to the freckled-faced cartoon boy, saying, "Alfred E. Neuman cannot become president of the United States."

His initial shot hit home with Baby Boomers and Gen Xers, many of whom remember thumbing through the iconic satirical magazine. But Buttigieg, a millennial, told Politico he had to Google it.

"I guess it’s just a generational thing," he said. "I didn’t get the reference. It's kind of funny, I guess. But he’s also the president of the United States, and I’m surprised he’s not spending more time trying to salvage this China deal."

....who got them there. Chris Wallace said, “I actually think, whether you like his opinions or not, that Mayor Pete has a lot of substance...fascinating biography.” Gee, he never speaks well of me - I like Mike Wallace better...and Alfred E. Newman will never be President! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 19, 2019

Trump's tweets on Sunday followed his questioning of Sen. Bernie Sanders' appearance for a town hall. Nearly 2.6 million viewers tuned in to the event, according to the Fox News.

“Not surprisingly, @BretBaier and the ‘audience’ was so smiley and nice," Trump tweeted last month.

Fox News personality Baier's response to Trump's tweeted included a statement that the network covers all sides.

Buttigieg, who is one of 23 Democrats running for president, appeared Sunday night in a town hall hosted by Chris Wallace. On his introduction to the show, Wallace said Buttigieg is "different, he breaks the mold and voters seem to be very intrigued by that at this point."

Wallace compared Buttigieg's fast-growing popularity to that of former president Barack Obama and Trump.

His event is the network's fourth for the 2020 election cycle. The others have featured presidential hopefuls Sanders and Sen. Amy Klobuchar, as well as former Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz, who is mulling a presidential bid.

Unlike her Democratic colleagues, Sen. Elizabeth Warren turned down an invitation to appear in a Fox News town hall last week, denouncing it as "hate-for-profit racket that gives a megaphone to racists and conspiracists."

Contributing: Natalia Contreras, Indianapolis Star.

