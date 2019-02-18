Here's Why The Best Is Yet to Come for ExxonMobil

ExxonMobil's (NYSE: XOM) turnaround is starting to bear fruit. That's welcome news after a long stretch of relatively weak operating performance. However, this is just the beginning for the integrated energy giant. Here's what is starting to go right for Exxon and why even-better days are ahead.

What's been going on?

Weak production results and falling return on capital employed pretty quickly sum up Exxon's recent problems. Oil production fell 1.7% in 2017 after falling 1% in 2016, and continued to decline through the first half of 2018. Although the declines seem small, they were a troubling sign that all wasn't right at Exxon. Return on capital employed, or ROCE, a measure of how well a company is putting its shareholders' cash to work, added to the concern. It, too, was falling, dropping to as low as 3.9% in 2016. Although the entire industry was experiencing declining ROCE, Exxon's drop brought it from its longtime position at the head of the pack to simply resting in the middle of its peer group.

These were bad signs for the energy giant that had long been held as a best-in-breed investment. The good news is that things have started to change. Return on capital employed started to turn higher again in 2017, with continued gains in 2018. Although Exxon is still just trailing along with its peers, the upturn is a welcome signal that shows it hasn't suddenly become an industry laggard on this metric. Being average is good for now.

With regard to production, a big shift took place in the second half of 2018. The company's efforts in the onshore U.S. market, just one of several big investments it's making, led to a sequential increase in production between both the second and third quarters and the third and fourth quarters. Last year Exxon laid out a goal to more than double earnings (assuming oil is in the range of $50 to $60 per barrel) by 2025. As other investments come on line as it pursues this aggressive growth level, production should continue to be a relative bright spot.

So the first reason to be fond of Exxon right now, besides a robust 4.4% yield and a price to tangible book value that hasn't been this low since the 1980s, is that management appears to have gotten the giant ship back on course. It was a slow turn, but with a company this size, that's not surprising.