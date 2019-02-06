Here's why Donald Trump attacked abortion in his State of the Union address

WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump – who once described himself as “very pro-choice” – burnished his anti-abortion credentials during his State of the Union address Tuesday night with harsh attacks on recent state actions.

Trump charged lawmakers in New York with having "cheered with delight" after recently passing legislation to "allow a baby to be ripped from the mother's womb moments before birth."

He accused Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam of "basically" stating that "he would executive a baby after birth."

"There could be no greater contrast to the beautiful image of a mother holding her infant child than the chilling displays our nation saw in recent days," Trump said. "Let us work together to build a culture that cherishes innocent life. And let us reaffirm a fundamental truth: all children – born and unborn – are made in the holy image of God."

It was the first time that Trump mentioned abortion in any of his three joint addresses to Congress since becoming president.

Republicans see abortion as an issue that will help fire up Trump’s base for his 2020 re-election. That's despite the fact that the new-Democratic majority in the House will prevent any anti-abortion legislation from getting to his desk.

But if little is likely to happen in Congress over the next two years, there’s already plenty of action in the states.

“The Democratic Party has become so extreme they are now openly supporting the murder of newborn babies,” Camille Gallo, spokeswoman for the National Republican Congressional Committee said last week after Democrats in Virginia pushed to loosen restrictions on abortions later in pregnancy.

And the Supreme Court could decide this week whether Louisiana can enforce a law requiring abortion providers to have admitting privileges at nearby hospitals. The newly reconfigured high court that now includes two conservative justices appointed by Trump will also decide soon whether to review the constitutionality of Indiana's attempt under then-Gov. Mike Pence to ban abortions sought because of race, sex or disability.

President Trump addresses March of Life participants

50-state campaign

On the other side, the National Abortion Rights Action League last month launched a 50-state campaign to expand access to abortion in states where Democrats made gains last fall and to fight new restrictions in states where the GOP dominates.

“The same forces that helped us elect record gains in pro-choice legislators a few short months ago stand ready to fight back with all we have,” NARAL president Ilyse Hogue said in January.

States where abortion-rights groups were hoping for early action include New Mexico, Nevada, Massachusetts, New York and California.

The likelihood that women will receive the type of abortion services that best meet their needs already varies considerably depending on where they live, according to a 2018 report from the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine.

The report also said that the abortion rate in the U.S. fell by more than half between 1980 and 2014. While the reasons for the drop are not fully understood, experts cited the increasing use of contraceptives, historic declines in the rate of unintended pregnancy and the growth in state regulations that limit the availability of otherwise legal abortion services.

Hundreds of actions have been taken in states in the past eight years to either restrict abortion services or support abortion rights, according to the Guttmacher Institute, an abortion-rights think tank. Last year was the first time in recent years that steps protecting reproductive rights outnumbered abortion restrictions.

That could continue because of the gains Democrats made in state capitals in November. But the elections also accelerated a trend toward one-party rule in states, which will affect both sides of the policy debate.