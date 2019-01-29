Here's why you should have faith in Robert Mueller and the Russia investigation

Is the Mueller probe fair? Is it being conducted ethically? Who should we believe when the president tells us we can’t trust law enforcement?

Should we have faith in special counsel Robert Mueller? Half of Americans doubt that his eventual report will be “fair and even-handed,” according to a new Washington Post-ABC News poll that was completed the day before Mueller indicted Roger Stone for false testimony and obstruction of justice.

The indictment refers to contact between Stone and senior officials in President Donald Trump's 2016 campaign regarding damaging material that WikiLeaks and Russia had obtained on Hillary Clinton. Trump, meanwhile, took to Twitter — again — to label Mueller's investigation a “WITCH HUNT!”

So, can we, the American people, trust the Mueller investigation? Is it fair? Is it being conducted ethically? Who should we believe when the president tells us we can’t trust law enforcement?

On the one hand, it’s bizarre to even ask such a question. It is well known that Mueller is a Marine veteran and a career public servant who has capably demonstrated his loyalty to the rule of law through decades of service at the Justice Department and the FBI. When he was selected as special counsel, Republicans, including former House Speaker Newt Gingrich, publicly voiced complete confidence in him.

Mueller leads a team of highly qualified public servants who have worked at Justice for many years, without regard to which party holds the presidency at any particular time. Their demonstrated loyalty is to the law, not a partisan cause. They are people who are forgoing high-dollar jobs in the private sector because they are committed to justice.

Despite Trump’s efforts to denigrate this team of prosecutors, they aren’t "Angry Democrats" or, for that matter, angry anything. They are hardworking people, and you would expect a president to be proud of them.

Let me tell you why so many people like me, who served alongside some of these folks and worked in the Justice Department like they do, have faith in them.

Here's how we know we can trust Mueller

First, Mueller’s reputation is unimpeachable inside the Justice Department. His conduct was so far beyond question during his tenure as FBI director, transitioning the bureau to address foreign terrorism in the wake of 9/11, that his term was extended by a Democratic president despite his initial appointment by a Republican.

His selection as special counsel in 2017 did not come into question until his critics realized that his investigation was vigorously committed to finding the truth, not just to checking the box. To the extent he has been publicly reviled by some since then, it is because Mueller has prosecuted those he has developed convincing evidence against — as any prosecutor would, in any other case, without fear or favor.

It is nonsense for Republicans, the party that has historically billed itself as tough on crime — and a president who once exhorted law enforcement officials to avoid being “too nice” to people they were arresting — to criticize Mueller for doing his job. No one should be fooled by this. It defies common sense to criticize Mueller as untrustworthy when every defendant he has indicted before Stone, except for Russian defendants who have not submitted themselves to the jurisdiction of U.S. courts, has either pleaded guilty or been convicted at trial. Mueller has lived up to his reputation in the eyes of judges and jurors; the confidence of these close-up, sometimes critical observers should give people confidence in the investigation.