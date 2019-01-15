Here's Why These Fuel Cell Stocks Tumbled as Much as 48% in 2018

Shares of Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ: BLDP), Bloom Energy (NYSE: BE), and Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) fell by 23%, 34%, and 48%, respectively, in 2018, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence.

That's a big change from the way fuel cell stocks spoiled investors rotten in 2017. That year, when the broader market rose more than 19%, Ballard popped 167% on news of improving financials, and Plug Power soared 99% on the enthusiasm generated from the company's blockbuster deal with Amazon. Bloom Energy wasn't at the party then -- it only began trading on the public markets this past summer. So what went wrong in 2018? Let's take a look.

A bear walks over small wooden cubes displaying 2018. More

Image source: Getty Images.

An early beginning to Ballard's bad news

Ballard started off 2018 on an inauspicious note, after a report from short-seller Spruce Point Capital cast significant doubt on the company's prospects in China. The report contended that "Ballard's Chinese growth ambitions are likely to fail from weak partnerships with [China-based] Broad Ocean and Synergy." That view was validated toward the end of the year. In its Q3 earnings release, Ballard reported revenue of $21.6 million, which came up well short of analysts' expectations for $31.3 million. Moreover, in the related press release, CEO Randy MacEwen said: "Near-term headwinds in China resulted in a material reduction in MEA [membrane electrode assemblies] sales to the Guangdong Synergy-Ballard joint venture in Q3 and in our outlook."

Instead of a top line of $121 million for 2018 -- which was what Ballard forecast at the end of 2017 -- the company now expects those headwinds from China to result in a revenue figure between $90 million and $95 million.

It wasn't only the top line that disappointed shareholders last year. Ballard has distinguished itself from its peers by managing a degree of profitability; it has consistently churned out a gross profit. Through the first nine months of 2018, however, its gross profit margin contracted from 36% to 33% year over year. Adjusted EBITDA also suffered, moving from $1.24 million in the first nine months of 2017 to a loss of $8.27 million in the same period of 2018.

This blossom didn't last long

Enthusiasm was in no short supply for the newest fuel-cell stock on the block last summer. On their first day of trading, shares of Bloom Energy, which opened at $18.70 soared 25% and closed at $25. Optimism extended through late September when shares hit an intraday high of $36.59. But that's when the excitement stopped.

Following the company's release of its third-quarter earnings report early in November, the stock plummeted 31% through the rest of the month. A cursory glance at its financials would suggest the company performed well. On a year-over-year basis, revenue rose 103% year-over-year; likewise, non-GAAP gross profit climbed 399%, and adjusted EBITDA jumped 153%.