Here's Why Genetic Testing Stocks Rose as Much as 25.4% in July

What happened

Shares of genetic testing stocks rose as much as 25.4% last month, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. Genomic Health (NASDAQ: GHDX) led the pack after reporting record second-quarter 2019 operating results and plans to combine with Exact Sciences (NASDAQ: EXAS), which saw its shares decline by 2.5% in July. But that was followed by a 14.4% gain for shares of Invitae (NYSE: NVTA) after the company moved one step closer to fulfilling its vision of offering genetic testing services directly to individuals, which represents the single-largest market opportunity for the industry. And NeoGenomics (NASDAQ: NEO) stock rose 11.1% last month after reporting solid Q2 operating results as well.

An arrow bouncing up shelves on a wall. More

Image source: Getty Images.

So what

Genomic Health kept shareholders happy by continuing its impressive growth trajectory. The business reported record quarterly revenue of $114 million, a year-over-year increase of 19%, and delivered first-half 2019 revenue of almost $223 million. First-half operating income came in at $27 million, compared to just $2.7 million in the year-ago period. The operational strength was driven by solid traction in the most-watched areas, including invasive breast cancer tests, early-stage prostate cancer tests, and international markets.

That prompted management to raise its full-year 2019 guidance for revenue and net income, something shareholders have become accustomed to in recent quarters. Genomic Health now expects revenue in the neighborhood of $450 million, compared to a previous midpoint of $442 million, and net income of about $58 million, compared to a previous midpoint of $51 million. The business exited June with $244 million in cash.

As strong as operations were in the first half of 2019, investors were more excited about the news that Exact Sciences has agreed to join Genomic Health for $72 per share. If approved by regulators, the combined company would be the leading cancer genetic testing business by far, with annual revenue of $1.6 billion and annual gross profit of $1.2 billion.

A physician holding a buccal swab used to collect a saliva sample. More

Image source: Getty Images.

Cancer genetics-focused peer NeoGenomics reported impressive Q2 2019 operating results too. The business delivered $101.7 million in revenue, a quarterly record marking 50% year-over-year growth. The services-based company reported $7 million in first-half 2019 operating income, compared to $3.3 million in the year-ago period.