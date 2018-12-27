Here's Why the S&P 500 Plunged Into a Bear Market

The holiday season is usually about friends, family, and joy. This holiday season, it's been about panic on Wall Street, with the broad-based S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) recording its worst December since the Great Depression. The widely followed index dipped into bear-market territory, albeit by a fraction of a point from its all-time intraday high.

Although stock market corrections of at least 10% are relatively common, with one occurring, on average, every 1.86 years since 1950, bear markets have been considerably more rare since the advent of personal computers, the internet, and exchange-based digitization. Since 1975, this will be only the sixth time a correction of 20% or more has occurred. Having information available at the click of a mouse for Wall Street and retail investors has substantially reduced the wild swings the market experienced in the early- and mid-20th century.

A steady green chart plunging deep into the red with stock quotes and percentages in the background. More

Image source: Getty Images.

The finger of blame has been pointed

Right now, most folks don't really care about averages. They want to know why their beloved cash machine over the past decade has suddenly lost a fifth of its value in roughly three months' time. To that end, there's been no shortage of blame tossed around.

The trade war between the U.S. and China is probably the most often-cited downward pressure on the market in 2018. Tariffs on steel and aluminum crushed the auto industry and appliance makers, with the threat for an escalating tariff war still looming if a long-term deal isn't reached. Since we're talking about the two largest economies in the world by total gross domestic product (GDP), any disruption caused by this trade war could cascade down the line to other developed nations.

The flattening of the yield curve also has gained notoriety in recent months. The yield curve is a depiction of the various Treasury-bond yields based on maturity. Generally speaking, we'd like to see a nice up-sloping curve, whereby shorter maturity bonds have a lower yield than longer-maturity bonds. This entices banks to lend since they borrow money at short-term rates, lend at long-term rates, and pocket the difference as net interest margin.

But as the gap between short- and long-term rates narrows or inverts, it discourages lending. And it just so happens that each of the past seven recessions has been preceded by a yield-curve inversion -- although a yield-curve inversion doesn't guarantee a coming recession.

Chaos in the White House hasn't helped, either. The federal-government shutdown began this past weekend as lawmakers were unable to come to an agreement on a short-term federal spending bill. Add to this President Trump's vocal criticisms of Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, and it's been more than enough to rile the stock market and send the S&P 500 to its lowest close since April 2017.