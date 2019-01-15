Here's Why I Plan to Take Social Security at 62

When it comes to planning for retirement, one of the most important decisions we have to make is when to start collecting our Social Security benefits. I've written before about how I plan to take Social Security at age 64, but I really want to start collecting at 62, and I just might do so.

Here's a quick review of what you need to know before deciding when you want to start claiming your Social Security, along with some considerations to use in guiding your thinking process.

Two big birthday candles are shown, lit -- one is the number six and the other a two. More

Image source: Getty Images.

What is my full retirement age?

Everyone has a full retirement age (FRA) in the eyes of the Social Security Administration (SSA), based on when you were born. The age at which you start collecting your retirement benefits will directly determine the amount of your Social Security checks for life.

This is the earliest age at which you're eligible to start collecting your full Social Security benefits. It used to be 65 for everyone but it has been increased for many of us. For those born in 1937 or earlier, it remains 65; for those born in 1960 or later, it's 67; and for those born between 1937 and 1960, it's somewhere in between.

Bigger or smaller checks?

You can control the size of your benefit checks by starting to collect your benefits earlier or later than your full retirement age. Doing so will, respectively, shrink or swell the amount in your checks for life. The table below shows how much of your full benefits you'll receive if you start collecting at various ages:

Age You Start Collecting : Full Retirement Age of 66 Full Retirement Age of 67 62 75% 70% 63 80% 75% 64 86.7% 80% 65 93.3% 86.7% 66 100% 93.3% 67 108% 100% 68 116% 108% 69 124% 116% 70 132% 124%

Source: Social Security Administration.

If your full retirement age is 67 and you start collecting at 64, your checks will be for just 80% of the amount had you waited until you were 67. If you instead wait until 70 to start, your checks can be 124% of what they would be at 67. This bonus is baked in to incentivize people to delay claiming their benefits until they're older, if they are able to.

Don't make the easy mistake of assuming waiting is better: Remember that if you start early, you'll receive many more checks. And the system is designed to be a wash for those who live average-length lives. (Of course, if you expect to live well beyond an average life span, there's more merit to delaying.)

Two hands are shown, having written more income on an index card. More

Image source: Getty Images.

How to get more in Social Security benefits