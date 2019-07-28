Here's Why the Pot Stock Bubble Hasn't Really Burst

Pot stocks have taken an absolute shellacking in recent months. Just look at the top five Canadian cannabis producers. Shares of Canopy Growth (NYSE: CGC), Aurora Cannabis (NYSE: ACB), Cronos Group (NASDAQ: CRON), Tilray (NASDAQ: TLRY), and Aphria (NYSE: APHA) are all down more than 30% from their highs earlier in the year.

My colleague George Budwell even wrote recently that "the marijuana stock bubble has officially burst." But has it really? I don't think so -- at least not in the sense that many investors think of how a stock bubble ends. Here's why.

Image source: Getty Images.

It's been worse

Probably the most important thing to know is that all of the top pot stocks have seen worse declines than what they're experiencing right now. You don't even have to go back very far in time to see that this is true. Take a look at the following chart that depicts the percent off highs for the leading Canadian cannabis stocks in 2018.

Data by YCharts.

Except for Cronos Group, all four of the other top Canadian pot stocks ended last year more than 50% off of their high levels. And during part of the year, Cronos was more than 40% off of its highs. Every one of the biggest five Canadian cannabis producers by market cap experienced a steeper decline in 2018 than it's had in 2019.

But there's also something else you need to know. Three of the five top stocks -- Canopy Growth, Aurora, and Cronos -- are still up by close to 30% or more so far this year despite the big declines in recent months. Aphria is down year to date, but only by a little. Tilray is the only member of the "big five" to be experiencing a tough 2019.

Long-term prospects haven't changed

Let's set aside the stock gyrations for a minute. The reality is that the long-term prospects for Canopy Growth, Aurora, Cronos, Tilray, and Aphria haven't changed.

Sure, the Canadian adult-use recreational market has experienced some growing pains. Retail locations haven't opened as quickly as hoped. Supply constraints have been problematic. But these are temporary issues. As far as I know, no industry observer has slashed his or her long-term projections for the Canadian cannabis market.

Actually, several analysts have increased their estimates for how big the global cannabis market will be. Cowen's Vivien Azer predicts that the market will reach $75 billion by 2030. Jefferies analyst Owen Bennett thinks the global cannabis market could hit $130 billion in annual sales in the future.