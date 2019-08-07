Here's Why Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Lost 21.8% in July

What happened

Shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ZYNE) fell nearly 22% last month, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. There wasn't any news specific to Zynerba, but many businesses in the cannabis vertical experienced weakness. That said, the pharmaceutical company has still seen its stock rise 287% since the beginning of the year.

Investors are excited about Zynerba's cannabidiol (CBD) gel for treating seizures and behavioral symptoms associated with neuropsychiatric disorders such as autism. It expects to report clinical data for four studies in the next 12 months. Will it deliver?

So what

It's difficult to tell if Zynerba has potential because of the merits of its CBD gel approach to medicine, or if the stock is soaring simply because of its association with the cannabis craze. The next 12 months will prove crucial.

The business reported Q2 2019 results in early August showing an operating loss of $21 million in the first half of the year. While it ended June with $89 million in cash, the balance sheet was propped up thanks to raising $27 million through at-the-market (ATM) share offerings. That dilution could hurt shareholders and may have played a role in last month's decline.

Now what

The company's current market cap of just $242 million suggests investors aren't taking its opportunities too seriously. That could change if the three phase 2 trials deliver promising data in the next year, and especially if its lone phase 3 trial delivers on the hype. Until then, all investors can do is wait.





