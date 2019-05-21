Who's Winning the Race for This $100 Billion Healthcare Market?

If you're over the age of 50 and you haven't been screened for at least one form of cancer, you're not alone. More than one-third of Americans should be tested regularly for early-stage cancer, but most aren't.

People avoid getting tested for the presence of solid tumors for all sorts of reasons, and discomfort is near the top. Over the past couple of years, Exact Sciences (NASDAQ: EXAS) has shown us just how much more likely people are to get tested for cancer when that test is quick and painless. Nearly half of patients screened with Cologuard have never been tested by colonoscopy or other means before.

Collecting a sample for Cologuard is a lot more convenient than a colonoscopy, but a blood-based test for solid tumors, or liquid biopsy, that Guardant Health (NASDAQ: GH) is developing could be much easier.

Guardant's not the only company trying to bring the world a better way to screen for early-stage cancer. Grail is a well-funded start-up owned mostly by a company that leads the gene-sequencing equipment space, Illumina (NASDAQ: ILMN).

Unfortunately for Guardant, Grail's catching up fast, and it has no shortage of resources to work with. Here's what you need to know about the road ahead of both companies.

Different paths to the same goal

Guardant and Illumina's Grail spinoff are both working on cancer tests that look for tiny fragments of identifiable DNA floating around in the bloodstream after they've broken free from solid tumors. Both are driving toward a pan-cancer test for healthy people who might have early-stage cancer, but they're going about it much differently.

Grail isn't marketing anything yet, but it's developing a multicancer detection test aimed at the healthy population. Guardant Health already markets a product for advanced cancer patients called Guardant360, and its Lunar assay could be a new testing option for patients in remission and those monitoring nonaggressive tumors. Down the road, though, Guardant would like the Lunar program to include the giant population of healthy people over 45 years old.

Finding the right targets

Most people diagnosed with lung cancer and other hard-to-reach malignancies never have their tumors fully examined for gene mutations that could make them more likely to respond to new targeted lines of treatment. Patients with non-small cell lung cancer can waste valuable time waiting for complicated biopsy procedures that might not extract enough tumor tissue to screen for every possibility.