What is the 'wolf' cut? The trendy hairstyle bringing us back to the 1980s

The "wolf haircut" might not sound appealing, but it's the current trend in hair styles.

Celebrity hairstylist Cheryl Bergamy said she's getting many requests for the cut. Her clients including Demi Lovato, John Legend and 50 Cent.

"The wolf cut brings back that late 80s feel. We had the shag, the mullet and now the wolf cut," Bergamy told Fox News. "If I had to explain exactly what is a wolf cut, I would say it’s a spit between a shag and a mullet fused together giving a new punk fashion trend for 2021."

Bergamy said almost anyone can wear this 'do, but it's best for round, oval and heart shape faces. If you're committed to the cut but have a different face shape, the celebrity hairstylist said it can be customized to fit your face shape.

The potential pitfall? Growing it out, Bergamy said.

"When wearing a wolf cut it’s layered in a specific way and there are certain pieces in between the cut that are short," she told Fox News. "So now the question is how can I make everything even again? You can cut everything down short into a long pixie cut or cut the back short and as it gradually grows in you can just basically cut it into a nice short bob or depending on how long the sides are you can do a layered bob."

Don't expect the wolf cut to be a flash in the pan, Bergamy said.

"As fashion is turning back to that punk rock of the 70s/80s era I don't see this style going anywhere any time soon," she said.