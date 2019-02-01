'They are wrong!' Donald Trump crosses swords again with intel chief Dan Coats – again

WASHINGTON – When Dan Coats was tapped by President Donald Trump to be his intelligence director, some of the Indiana Republican's former Senate colleagues wondered if he was too nice for the job.

“I’m not sure likeability and affability are the qualities I want in this position,” Sen. Angus King, I-Maine, told Coats at his confirmation hearing. "You’re going to be reporting to a president who may or may not want to hear what you have to say.”

That turned out to be an understatement.

"They are wrong!" Trump tweeted Wednesday, after Coats and other leaders of the intelligence services backed differing views of the president's on Iran and North Korea when testifying before Congress this week.

Trump backtracked Thursday, accusing the news media of incorrectly describing the testimony, after initially telling reporters that time will prove him right and his intelligence leaders wrong.

That's become a familiar pattern.

Here's a recap of the clashes between Trump and his director of national intelligence.

In this Feb. 28, 2017, file photo, Dan Coats speaks More

Trump sides with Putin

At a news conference in last July, Trump appeared to accept Russian President Vladimir Putin's denial of interference in the 2016 elections over what Coats and others had said are undisputed facts.

"My people came to me, Dan Coats came to me, some others, they said they think it's Russia," Trump said as he stood next to Putin at a joint news conference between the two leaders following their talks in Helsinki. "I have President Putin. He just said it's not Russia. I will say this, I don't see any reason why it would be."

In response, Coats issued a statement saying the intelligence community has been "clear in our assessments of Russian meddling in the 2016 election and their ongoing, pervasive efforts to undermine our democracy."

"We will continue to provide unvarnished and objective intelligence in support of our national security," Coats also said.

The next day, Trump said he had misspoken, and that he meant to say he saw no reason why it "wouldn't" be Russia that interfered.

Another reversal

The day after walking back those comments in July, Trump was asked by reporters whether Russia is still targeting the U.S.

"No," he said, again contradicting statements Coats had made.

After another public furor, the White House said Trump's response was misunderstood.

Spokeswoman Sarah Sanders said Trump was “saying ‘no’ to answering questions" from the reporters, not "no" to the question itself.

Coats' candid reaction

While some commentators urged Coats to resign to protect his honor and the honor of the intelligence community, he appeared unruffled.

"As long as I'm able to have the ability to seek the truth and speak the truth, I'm on board," Coats said when asked that week in July if he'd ever considered quitting.

But he couldn't keep his composure when, during the live interview with NBC's Andrea Mitchell at the Aspen Security Forum, news broke that Trump had invited Putin to Washington.

Coats grimaced.

"Okay..." he said, while laughing. "That's going to be special."

Coats also said he had not known in advance of Trump's 2017 White House meeting with the Russian foreign minister and ambassador, at which Trump revealed highly classified information. The meeting, Coats said, was "probably not the best thing to do."

Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats informed on stage at Aspen Security Forum that the Trump administration has invited Vladimir Putin to the White House.



"Say that again," he responds. https://t.co/RBdhdILVas pic.twitter.com/TZal1Xb4Yi



— ABC News (@ABC) July 19, 2018

Was Coats "Anonymous"?

Because of Coats' candor, he was immediately among those speculated to be the author of a September New York Times essay that offered blistering criticism of Trump. The anonymous writer, described by the Times as a "senior official in the Trump administration," described the president as erratic and amoral.