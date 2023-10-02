New app allows community to submit crime tips anonymously
What can we make of the four wild-card series before the games get underway Tuesday?
This cozy electronic blanket is adored by over 7,000 five-star fans.
It's that time of the week again, folks -- time for Week in Review (WiR), TechCrunch's newsletter that recaps the past few days in tech. On the agenda for this blustery, fall-vibes edition of WiR (it's really starting to feel like autumn on the East Coast), we have Tinder's wildly expensive ($499 per month) new premium tier, Amazon investing up to $4 billion in AI startup Anthropic, and Apple executives breaking down the AirPods' new features. Tinder goes ultra-premium: Tinder has rolled out a pricey $499-per-month subscription dubbed "Tinder Select," which includes unique perks like the ability to be seen by more users, including Tinder’s "most sought-after profiles," and the option to direct message others without first matching with them.
With another film looking back at the so-called Bling Ring — the group of California teens who burglarized the homes of celebrities after tracking their whereabouts on social media — we look back at the who, what and where of what happened back in 2008 and 2009.
Prosecutor describes Duane "Keffe D" Davis as the "on-ground, on-site commander" who "ordered the death" of the iconic rapper in 1996.
It's time for the 2023 WNBA playoffs. Here's how to tune in.
Google is sending Jamboard on its way to the company's ever-growing graveyard full of products and services that didn't quite work out
New York Acting Supreme Court Justice Nicholas Moyne rejected a bid by Uber, DoorDash and Grubhub to block a bill requiring a minimum wage for app-based delivery workers.
One of the most viewed creators on YouTube is being sued by her husband and former collaborator, and his lawsuit may have confirmed widespread suspicions about her content.
As expected, Apple is making a last-ditch effort to get the Supreme Court to reverse a ruling that would force it to open up its App Store to third-party payments.
Pilot, a Vancouver-based startup, wants to connect people via travel and become “the hub of the global travel experience.” Founder and CEO of Pilot Connor Wilson, a serial entrepreneur, came up with the idea of Pilot in 2019 while traveling around Europe. The beta of the app launched in 2022, and without any proactive marketing, Pilot quickly picked up 5,000 users.
Adobe Photoshop is out of beta on the web browser and empowered with AI.
Come along for the ride as we give this farmhouse dresser a whole new life using a few DIY tips and tricks. The post Watch this farmhouse dresser get a modern makeover in just a few easy steps appeared first on In The Know.
As for other news, it’s been an interesting and somewhat slower week for the crypto community. On Sunday, Hong Kong-based crypto company Mixin lost around $200 million to hackers in a breach. The hack on Mixin is the biggest theft in the crypto world in 2023, according to data maintained by Rekt.
Beyerdynamic just released its first-ever pair of wireless gaming headphones. The MMX 200 headset gets up to 50 hours per charge and costs $250.
After months of investigations, House Republicans held their first open impeachment hearing against President Biden on Thursday.
Amazon today announced the general availability of Bedrock, its service that offers a choice of generative AI models from Amazon itself and third-party partners through an API. Bedrock, which was unveiled in early April, allows AWS customers to build apps on top of generative AI models and customize them with their proprietary data. In the coming weeks, Llama 2, the open source large language model from Meta, will come to Bedrock, Amazon says -- joining models from AI21 Labs, Anthropic, Cohere and Stability AI.
The Vivaldi browser, which has been in beta testing for iOS devices over the past few months, is ready for a public release.
Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie accused former President Trump of being afraid to defend his record against fellow Republican opponents and “ducking” them.
Epic Games has asked the US Supreme Court to review a ruling from 2021 that found Apple did not violate antitrust laws. Should Epic win its appeal, Apple could stand to lose a substantial source of revenue.