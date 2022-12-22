App-based drivers rally at Statehouse, announce intention to unionize

BOSTON — Rideshare and delivery drivers working for app-based companies rallied on the Massachusetts Statehouse steps Wednesday to indicate their displeasure with their employers and to alert the state legislature that they will be seeking the legal right to unionize.

“The mission today was to give workers a place to voice their reality, a place that has been absent,” Roxana Rivera, an organizer with the 32BJ-SEIU, said. She indicated that the drivers who work for Uber, Lyft, and delivery services like Instacart and DoorDash feel alone, adding the rally provided them with a forum to voice the issues that need to be addressed.

“We are seeking state support, a legal path, to unionize,” Rivera said. The organizing effort is supported by several local unions: Local 32BJ-SEIU, the Machinists District 15, and the Independent Drivers Guild, a division of the Machinists District 15.

Michael Vartabedian, assistant business representative of the machinists union, said the effort is just beginning. "We have brought groups together," Vartabedian said. "We are seeking ways to change the industry, seeking the state support to a legal path to unionize."

In addition to the rally on the Statehouse steps, drivers formed a caravan and circled the building throughout the morning, with horns honking, lights flashing and flags waving.

Drivers discuss their challenges

Several drivers attending the rally climbed the steps to talk about their experience.

Leinor Dionicio, of East Boston, said he was appealing to the public not as a driver, but as the father of a family that he works hard to house, clothe and feed.

“I am worried about the abuses and bad treatment that we are subject to,” Dionicio said, speaking in Spanish. He detailed the myriad hours, the fear of being deactivated, the low pay and the high expense of being an app-based driver. “The companies have been abusing their drivers, essential workers, for years. The public has no idea.

“We feel helpless, vulnerable; the companies require us to sign weekly contracts, if we don’t sign, we don’t work,” Dionicio said. “If I don’t work, who will bring home the food to feed my children?”

Drivers at the rally said they pay for their vehicles, including maintenance, insurance, gasoline and tolls. The companies keep from 50% to 70% of their fares. They have no benefits, paid sick time or paid time off. If injured, they cannot collect worker’s compensation, and they have no health benefits. Even their ability to work is controlled by the app-based company which can “deactivate” them at will.

Kevin Murphy, of Gardner, who once had a career in retail and sales, started working for DoorDash in 2018 because of changes in his life circumstances. He joined the Independent Drivers Guild and attended the rally as both an organizer and a driver.

“I believe in the cause,” Murphy said. He characterized the industry as “lawless,” saying, “We have no protections.”

The app-based companies, Murphy said, “pretend to be software companies, when in reality they are logistics companies.”

Drivers are considered independent contractors, and the companies say the drivers are their own bosses.

However, Murphy said, “we are not our own bosses. We have no right of refusal; if we don’t accept enough rides, they stop throwing work our way. Any pretense of us being independent contractors is gone.”

In 2020, Attorney General Maura Healey filed a suit against Uber Technologies Inc. and Lyft Inc., claiming that they violated Massachusetts labor laws. The suit asserted that the drivers are employees who are entitled to minimum wage, overtime, paid sick time and other benefits.

The rideshare companies filed a motion to dismiss the lawsuit in March 2021. The motion was denied and the case is still pending in Superior Court.

A ballot question that aimed to keep drivers as independent contractors, proposed by the Massachusetts Coalition for Independent Work for the 2022 election cycle, was thrown out by the Supreme Judicial Court on a language technicality dealing with accident liability.

Calling for a legal path to unionize, drivers working for the app-based companies are calling for legislation that will legalize their efforts.

Drivers include many immigrants, people of color

Rivera noted that many of the drivers working with the app-based companies are immigrants and people of color.

Aziz Bah, of the Independent Drivers Guild, ended the rally by calling on the legislators to heed the demands of the workers.

“What we need is a seat at the table, we need to unionize,” Bah said. “Today labor and community groups have come together with one voice, one message: to defeat the big app companies.”

