APP.com news: Week in Review for Aug. 26

Here are some News stories you may have missed:

Monmouth, Ocean counties not part of Central Jersey under new law

🔒 It looks like the great Central Jersey debate is settled, at least when it comes to the state's tourism map. And no, it doesn't include Monmouth and Ocean counties. We're listed on the map as the Shore region. READ MORE

Lone star ticks in NJ could make you allergic to mammal meat

🔒 Around 1 a.m., while the rest of Shrewsbury was asleep, Emilee Carton woke up scratching. At first, she thought it was from mosquito bites. Then, before she had time to consider other possible causes, she was covered head to toe in hives. She took Benadryl, jumped in a cold shower and even tried jumping into her pool for relief. READ MORE

Residents demand answers on Red Bank shooting. Here's what we know

When Melissa Tillery woke up one July morning, her Red Bank apartment complex was surrounded by crime scene tape. But the tape didn’t surprise her, and neither did the word of a shooting the night before. READ MORE

Here are some Sports stories you may have missed:

Noah Fernandes shooting free throws during a Rutgers basketball game in Senegal

Rutgers basketball: Noah Fernandes off and running after foreign tour

🔒 As members of the Rutgers basketball team went kayaking during their recent trip to Portugal, Noah Fernandes was entrusted with a key responsibility – wearing the GoPro camera. “It was really choppy out there,” he said. “We had a couple of kayaks tip over.” READ MORE

Wild wahoo bites fisherman seconds after being caught

🔒 There's been quite a bit of talk about wahoo lately as several have been caught this season. An experienced fisherman lost a chunk of skin to one over the weekend according to Creekside Outfitters in Waretown. The wahoo, which had a mouthful of razor-sharp teeth, bit the fisherman's ankle after it was boated on the troll and was thrashing about on deck. READ MORE

Rutgers basketball: University statement on Iowa State gambling probe

The Rutgers men's basketball program has issued a statement on guard Jeremiah Williams, who transferred to the Scarlet Knights from Iowa State in July and has been charged with tampering with records related to the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation’s probe into sports gambling. READ MORE

Here are some Business stories you may have missed:

Middletown NJ Wegmans plan flopped; new developer has new ideas

🔒 Three years ago, the COVID-19 pandemic essentially killed a proposal to build a large shopping center between Kings Highway East and Kanes Lane, which would have brought a dine-in movie theater and a Wegmans supermarket to Route 35. READ MORE

NJ, Monmouth, Ocean, Middlesex counties enjoy post-COVID job growth

🔒 Construction on the first phase of the Health + Life Sciences Exchange was underway in New Brunswick last week as some 20 dock builders and laborers excavated the site of a former parking garage, setting the stage for what's being billed as the biggest investment in life sciences and medical education in New Jersey history. READ MORE

NJ Lottery will start selling tickets online

🔒 It's about to get easier to play the lottery. The New Jersey Lottery is preparing to get into the online lottery business. Previously, you had to go to a local store or use lotto.com or Jackpocket, two online services, to try your luck for lottery riches. READ MORE

Here are some Entertainment stories you may have missed:

Taylor Swift on LBI: Here are 5 spots she should have visited

Long Beach Island was abuzz this weekend with the news that Taylor Swift was in town. And she wasn't alone. The pop star was in Beach Haven to attend the wedding of music producer Jack Antonoff, who grew up in North Jersey and summered on Long Beach Island, and actress Margaret Qualley. The festivities, which took place at Tide Table Group's Black Whale Bar & Fish House, Parker's Garage and Bird & Betty's, also were attended by Lana Del Rey, Channing Tatum, Zoë Kravitz and Qualley's mom, actress Andie MacDowell. READ MORE

National Cinema Day 2023 tickets are $4 at AMC, Regal, Cinemark, more

Missed out on the summer movies? Or want to rewatch your favorite one? You're in luck because it's National Cinema Day on Aug. 27, and most theaters across the country are offering tickets for only $4. "Building on the unprecedented success of last year’s inaugural National Cinema Day, the Cinema Foundation is calling on film fans across the country to gather for a national day to celebrate the magic of the movies on the big screen," said the National Cinema Foundation in a statement. READ MORE

Tony Soprano turns 66! Top Sopranos characters to party with

Happy birthday, Tony. According to keen-eyed viewers, Aug. 22 is Tony Soprano's birthday — not James Gandolfini, the amazing actor who brought him to life, but the character. Let's celebrate by breaking down 10 characters from the show who would make for the best birthday party. And if you're sad because you didn't get invited? Alright, but you gotta get over it! READ MORE

A look back at the Asbury Park Press archives:

Chi-Chi's

NJ restaurants: Do you remember these 10 forgotten restaurants?

They say all good things must come to an end — even in the restaurant world. Restaurants come and, sadly, go. A few shuttered spots that come to mind: Ground Round and its peanut shell-covered floor; Bennigan's, one of the first casual dining chains; and Chi-Chi's, which made fajitas a mainstream dish in America. READ MORE

