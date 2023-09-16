APP.com Week in Review: Sept. 16

Welcome to our Week in Review, where we share the top stories from the last seven days. We know you have a busy life and may have missed these, so check 'em out!

Here are some News stories you may have missed:

Red Bank zoning approves 32 apartments for neurodivergent

🔒 Karen Fluharty began searching for housing options for her son, Ryan, when he was a teenager, knowing that when he turned 21 he would lose access to many of the services for people with developmental disabilities. READ MORE

Marlboro, NJ: Police seek suspect in Henry Hudson Trail park assault

Sketch of the suspect in a 2021 sexual assault at a park in Marlboro.

Authorities are asking for help in identifying the person responsible for a 2021 sexual assault at Big Brook Park in Marlboro, Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago said Wednesday. The joint investigation by the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office’s Special Victims Bureau and the Marlboro Township Police Department into the sexual assault of a female jogger is still active and ongoing, the prosecutor said. READ MORE

NJ legal weed: Edibles, like pot brownies, available soon

🔒 New Jersey medical marijuana patients and legal weed customers would be permitted to purchase a wider array of edibles, including baked goods and beverages, under regulations proposed last week. READ MORE

Here are some Sports stories you may have missed:

Jersey Shore football: QB, linebacker spark Marlboro's win over Howell

Marlboro’s Brayden Klein hands off to Matthew Cassidy. Marlboro vs Howell football. Howell, NJ Thursday, September 14, 2023

🔒 A little less than a year ago, Brayden Klein was thrown into an almost impossible spot. Klein, then a junior quarterback at Marlboro, was thrust into a game at Howell after A.J. Schwartz, Marlboro's senior starting quarterback, sustained a season-ending knee injury. READ MORE

NY Giants vs Cowboys: Takeaways from embarrassing 40-0 loss

New York Giants co-owner and team president John Mara knows sports and this city well. So when he joked about the rock star status achieved by Brian Daboll during the offseason, the lighthearted warning was meant not just for the head coach and reigning NFL Coach of the Year, but for the team he brought to the playoffs last season and picked up their first postseason victory since Super Bowl XLVI in the process. READ MORE

Rutgers vs Virginia Tech: What Greg Schiano is saying about RU football

Rutgers football has won its first two games of the season fairly easily, pulling off convincing wins over Northwestern and Temple. Now the Scarlet Knights will face their toughest test yet in the Virginia Tech Hokies on Saturday at SHI Stadium (3:30 p.m., Big Ten Network). READ MORE

Here are some Business stories you may have missed:

Lakewood-based First Commerce Bank expands with Jackson, NJ, location

🔒 In a departure from the banking industry's rapid consolidation, First Commerce Bank has opened a new branch on Brewers Bridge Road here, hoping to capitalize on Ocean County's huge population growth. READ MORE

Moose Interior Designs in Brielle grew out of COVID-driven inspiration

🔒 Even as a child, the gift of designing spaces, managing projects, and arranging furniture came naturally to Katherine Cowley. So it came as no surprise when she launched Brielle-based Moose Interior Designs in 2020 with the goal of bringing her fresh, comfortable, and casual aesthetic to homeowners throughout the Shore area. READ MORE

Spirit of Halloween locations: Toms River, Freehold, Middletown, NJ

With Labor Day over and the fall season right around the corner, now's the time to talk about Halloween, right? It doesn't matter that retailers started the spooky season weeks ago and others, including Costco Wholesale, are even thinking ahead to Christmas. READ MORE

Here are some Entertainment stories you may have missed:

Red Gables 2023: Red Bank festival features top chefs, music, art

🔒 It was fall of 2021, more than a year into a pandemic that rocked the restaurant industry, and Chef Chris Calabrese wanted to have some fun. The owner of Nettie's House of Spaghetti in Tinton Falls along with friend and organic gardener Jonas Forssell invited their chef friends to gather and cook over an open fire on the grounds of Red Gables, a private estate on the Navesink River in Red Bank. READ MORE

Wallethub: New Jersey ranks fifth in the list of happy states

How are you feeling? According to a new study, you're living in one of the happiest states in the country. READ MORE

Jersey Shore: Cast skips Bijoux Boutique Middletown NJ opening

If you have a grand opening party for your new women's clothing boutique and none of your reality TV friends come, did it actually happen? READ MORE

A look back at the Asbury Park Press archives:

Weird New Jersey: Abandoned fish factory in Great Bay

Like the hollowed-out carcass of a long-dead giant beast, a lonely fish processing plant stands on an island in Ocean County’s Great Bay. It is known locally simply as the “Fish Factory.” Its original name was the Crab Island Fish Factory, though the marsh island on which it is located officially is known as Fish Island. READ MORE

