App helps with Moscow's students in financial need

Dec. 1—If a Moscow School District student facing financial difficulties needs new shoes, a new bed or a new coat, there is a way community members can provide for them.

Since 2018, the district has partnered with Purposity, an app that allows its users to purchase items for students or families in need.

"We just have a lot of students who have pretty severe needs and we try to meet those and this is a beautiful way to do it," said Carrie Brooks, Moscow School District curriculum director.

Brooks said people who sign up for Purposity will receive notifications letting them know about specific needs for students. They can then use the app to purchase that item through Amazon so that it can be shipped to the school and given to the student or family.

Brooks said students or families can contact her or their school counselors if they have a need. Brooks emphasized that their identities remain private. The district never sends Purposity their names. Donor information is also private.

Brooks said the app was popular in the Moscow community before the COVID-19 pandemic, but has since declined in use. She believes that is partly because community members forgot about the app, and partly because it was more difficult for staff to hear about a student's needs when they were not in the school buildings during the first year of the pandemic.

She said Purposity has been used to help students and families through a variety of problems, including homelessness or the death of a parent.

The most common needs are clothing items like shoes, pants, coats and underwear. But the app has also been used to provide items like mattresses and other furniture.

People who are interested in Purposity can download the app in the App Store or Google Play, or sign up on purposity.com.

Brooks said when there is a need, the community often rises to the challenge.

"Our community is amazing," she said.

