An app might be the secret to actually saving money this year

According to a recent Credit Karma survey, almost one in four of us reports going into debt during each year-end holiday season. If that's the case for you, you're probably wishing you could go and give your 2018 self a stern talking-to.

But since Cher still hasn't figured out how to turn back time and Doc Brown isn't returning our calls, your No. 1 option at present is to get your 2019 finances in order by signing up for an app that can help you stay out of the red.

A subscription to Truebill Premium could be the right place to start.

Protected with the bank-level security of 256-bit SSL encryption and read-only access, Truebill is an innovative mobile app that makes it easy to stay on top of your finances. It puts your cash, credit, investment balances, and subscriptions all in one place, giving you a complete picture of your finances so that you can optimize your spending, manage your memberships, and lower your bills. Read more...

