APP STATE HOMECOMING WIN

Kenyan B2B e-commerce company MarketForce has shut down operations in three of its five markets in Africa and is in the early stages of launching a social commerce spinout. TechCrunch has learned that MarketForce’s super-app dubbed RejaReja, which enables informal retailers (mom-and-pop stores) to order fast moving consumer goods (FMCGs) directly from distributors and manufacturers and access financing, will only be available in Uganda after the company discontinued the offering in Kenya, Nigeria, Rwanda and Tanzania.