Appalachian storyteller coming to OUS

Jan. 27—IRONTON — Wayne County, W.Va., native Adam Booth will bring his storytelling skills to the Ohio University Southern Bowman Auditorium at 3 p.m. Feb. 4 as part of the Ironton Council for the Arts season.

The 2022 West Virginia Folk Artist of the Year, Booth is a nationally recognized Appalachian storyteller, musician and winner of multiple Parents' Choice awards.

Booth's research fellowships and presentations have included the Berea Appalachian Sound Archives Fellowship, Ghost Ranch, the National Storytelling Conference, the Appalachian Studies Association Conference, the National Endowment for the Humanities Voices from the Misty Mountains summer seminars and institute and a commission from the National Academy of Medicine.

Admission is $15; patrons pay at the door. The performance is free for students and children.

For more information, visit adam-booth.com.