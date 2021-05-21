Apparel chain Gap says U.S. employees should continue to wear masks

(Reuters) - Gap Inc said on Friday all employees would have to continue wearing masks, even as many of the apparel retailer's peers have relaxed their policies following guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

The parent of Old Navy, Banana Republic and Athleta brands also said it is recommending that customers who are not fully vaccinated wear masks in its shops, except in jurisdictions where masks are required by law. (https://bit.ly/2SbB1i0)

Many retailers, including Walmart Inc and Target Corp, have said that fully vaccinated workers are no longer required to wear masks, except when face coverings are required by local ordinances.

Earlier this month, the CDC had advised that fully vaccinated people do not need to wear masks outdoors and can avoid wearing them indoors in most places.

