Apparent disgruntled employee arrested after firing shot in lobby of Downtown Seattle building

An early-morning incident in the lobby of a Downtown Seattle building drew a significant response from police Wednesday morning.

Seattle Police were called to the building on Fifth Avenue near James Street for a report of a shooting at around 3 a.m. Video from a Seattle Department of Transportation camera showed four or five police cars at the scene.

Building security told officers a 29-year-old employee came into the lobby, fired a gunshot into the floor, and then left.

The same man had threatened building security on Tuesday, according to Seattle Police.

Officers searching for the man found him walking south on Fifth Avenue. Police said that at first, he refused to obey officers’ instructions but was eventually arrested.

A gun was recovered and the man was booked into the King County Jail for investigation of unlawful possession of a firearm and an outstanding felony warrant.

Additional charges were requested for aiming or discharging a firearm and reckless endangerment, according to police.