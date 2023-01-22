Apparent gunfire heard during call to Madera County sheriff. Man found shot, two arrested

Two people were arrested — one on an attempted murder charge — early Sunday after a man suffered multiple gunshot wounds, the Madera County Sheriff’s Office said, with the sound of gunfire reportedly heard during a call for help.

The sheriff’s communications center received a call about 8 p.m. Saturday regarding a verbal disturbance and while on the line with the reporting party, dispatchers said, they heard what was believed to be a gunshot.

When deputies arrived at a residence in the 33000 block of Peckinpah Acres Road in North Fork, they made contact with Keanu Alfieri and Chance Moody, but did not locate a victim at the residence.

Deputies then found a man in a wooded area around the property suffering from non-life threatening gunshot wounds. Initial reports stated the victim had wounds to the head, chest and arm, but was alert and talking.

The man was taken via life flight to a trauma center in Fresno for treatment. His status was unavailable.

Sheriff’s investigators went to the home to process the scene and take statements. Alfieri was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and Moody as an accessory.

Alfieri, 30, of North Fork, was booked into the Madera County Jail at 4:14 a.m. Sunday on an attempted murder charge and is held on $1 million bail.

Moody, 44, of Oakhurst, was booked at 4:13 a.m., also with $1 million bond, according to jail records.

“I applaud the diligent work of our entire team during the course of this incident,” Madera County Sheriff Tyson Pogue said, in a statement. “The quick actions of our dispatchers allowed deputies to arrive quickly on scene, which facilitated a prompt investigation supported by detectives.

“I thank each of them for their dedication as they worked through the night to bring a resolution to this case.”