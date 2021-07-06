Apparent gunshot victim found in Niagara Falls home

Jul. 6—Niagara Falls police are investigating a man found shot to death on South Avenue Tuesday morning.

Police were called to 1028 South Ave. shortly before 5 a.m. for a report of an unresponsive man found in the hallway. Officers said they found a 42-year-old Niagara Falls resident who had sustained several gunshot wounds.

Detectives are asking anyone with information regarding this incident please contact the Niagara Falls Police Department at 264-3538 or 513-6733