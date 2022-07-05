Apparent long-distance shot across Summit Lake hits woman in head inside her home

.

Police believe a 25-year-old woman was shot in the head through the front window of her Summit Lake home from across the lake, the Akron Police Department said Tuesday.

According to a news release, the Akron Fire Department responded to a home in the 1600 block of Summit Lake Boulevard just before midnight Monday and found the woman with a gunshot wound to the head.

She was taken to Cleveland Clinic Akron General, where she's in critical condition.

Tallmadge Avenue stabbing: Akron man dies after being stabbed in neck; suspect in custody charged with murder

Akron police officers said they found a bullet hole that shattered a front-facing window of the house. They also said they found 9mm casings on a boat dock by the Summit Lake Community Center, which is across the lake from the woman's house. Police said it appears someone fired a gun and the bullet hit the woman.

The man who called 9-1-1 said he found the woman injured and called for an ambulance, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2TIP, Summit County Crimestoppers at 330-434-COPS or text TIPSCO with tips to 274637. Callers can remain anonymous.

Barberton news: Barberton city worker hit by vehicle

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Woman shot in head through window of her Summit Lake home in Akron