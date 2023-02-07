Apparent murder-suicide in Makakilo leaves husband, wife dead

Feb. 7—Honolulu police are investigating an apparent murder-suicide of a husband and wife in West Oahu.

Officers responded to a single-family home in the 92-700 block of Nohona Street in Makakilo shortly before 6 a.m. Monday.

Lt. Deena Thoemmes of the Honolulu Police Department's Homicide Detail said neighbors in the close-knit community heard what sounded like two "pops " at about 4 p.m. Sunday.

They didn't think anything of it because they thought the sounds were fireworks, Thoemmes said.

When neighbors woke up during the early morning hours Monday, they became concerned about the residents in the home.

Police were called, and officers found an 80-year-old man and 78-year-old woman dead in a bedroom.

Thoemmes said both the man and woman, who were married, suffered gunshot wounds.

Positive identification is pending notification of next of kin.

Officers had temporarily cordoned off a section of Nohona Street as detectives investigated.

Police recovered a firearm from the scene. It is thought the man shot the woman and then himself, police said.

The murder-suicide occurred in a quiet neighborhood comprising single-family homes built in the late 1960s to early 1970s.