Apparent murder-suicide marks 29th homicide in Pueblo in 2021

Two people are dead after an apparent murder-suicide in Pueblo on Dec. 19.

According to a Pueblo Police Department press release, officers responded to a residence in the 4500 block of Ridge Drive at around 2:30 p.m. Dec. 19 regarding a suspicious death.

Police located two victims inside the residence who they say appeared to have gunshot wounds. The male and female were both pronounced dead on scene.

According to police, the two were mother and son. Police say evidence gathered during the investigation indicate that the mother took her son's life and then her own.

No other context or information was available at the time of publication.

The victims were both adults and will be identified by the Pueblo County Coroner after notifying next of kin.

If you have any information about the incident, contact Detective Joe Cardona at 240-0130.

The homicide marks the 29th in Pueblo in 2021.

