Apparent shooting victim is found dead near a park in Star, Sheriff’s Office says

A man who “appears” to have been shot was found dead Sunday morning near a park in Star, according to the Ada County Sheriff’s Office.

A citizen found the man after 9 a.m. near Hunter’s Creek Sports Park off North Star Road. The citizen called 911 and Star Police responded immediately, according to a post on the Sheriff’s Office website.

“It appears the man was shot,” the post states. He was declared dead at the scene.

Though the man’s name was not released, the post stated that he was in his late 40s and investigators “are pursuing multiple leads.”

It’s unclear when the man died, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

“The circumstances of the man’s death appear suspicious,” the post states, but there doesn’t appear to be an immediate threat to the public.

Investigators ask anyone with information to call Ada County Dispatch at 208-377-6790.