The apparent sinking of an Indonesian submarine with 53 people on board is among history's worst submarine disasters

Ryan Pickrell
·6 min read
The Indonesian submarine KRI Nanggala 402
The Indonesian submarine KRI Nanggala 402 US Navy

  • The Indonesian navy has declared that its missing submarine KRI Nanggala-402 is presumed sunk.

  • The submarine was carrying 53 passengers when it disappeared several days ago.

  • The apparent loss of the submarine and its crew puts this among the worst submarine disasters.

  • See more stories on Insider's business page.

The apparent sinking of an Indonesian naval submarine and loss of dozens of lives this week puts the incident among some of the worst submarine catastrophes.

Indonesia's diesel-powered submarine KRI Nanggala-402 disappeared during a training exercise Wednesday with 53 people on board. Indonesian and international search-and-rescue assets have been desperately looking for the submarine for days in hopes of finding it and saving the crew.

Indonesian submarine KRI Nanggala-402 during a ceremony honoring the 72nd anniversary of the country&#39;s Armed Forces Day at Cilegon, Banten province, Indonesia
Indonesian submarine KRI Nanggala-402 during a 2017 ceremony Xinhua/Zulkarnain via Getty Images

What they found instead appears to be evidence of a worst-case scenario. Search-and-rescue teams found items, such as prayer rugs, a grease bottle, part of a coolant pipe, and a torpedo component believed to be from the submarine. These items would only be in the water if the sub had broken apart.

Together with the oil slick, a possible sign of a fuel tank rupture which was found early in the search near the point of the submarine's final dive, the debris is evidence the submarine has sunk, the Indonesian navy said.

"With the authentic evidence we found believed to be from the submarine, we have now moved from the 'sub miss' phase to 'sub sunk,'" Indonesian Navy Chief Yudo Margono said at a press conference Saturday. All passengers are presumed dead, the AP reported.

At this point, the submarine has likely run out of oxygen, as it was only equipped with about 72 hours of air, according to the Indonesian military.

The Indonesian navy has said it believes that the submarine, a 1,400-ton vessel made by Germany in the late 1970s and refitted in 2012, may have sunk to a depth of 2,000 feet, putting the vessel likely well past the point where the hull could withstand the crushing pressure of the water around it.

Bryan Clark, a former US Navy submarine officer and current defense expert at the Hudson Institute, told Insider "if a small diesel submarine like this Indonesian one goes down in 2000 feet of water, it is unlikely to survive."

As KRI Nanggala 402 has not yet been found, it is still not clear what exactly happened to the submarine, but if the vessel has indeed sunk with all 53 passengers, it would put this terrible tragedy among some of the worst submarine disasters.

Submarine ARA San Juan navigates for an expedition after the mid-life upgrade reparation at Tandanor shypyard on June 02, 2014 in Buenos Aires, Argentina
Submarine ARA San Juan navigates for an expedition after the mid-life upgrade reparation at Tandanor shipyard on June 02, 2014 in Buenos Aires, Argentina Photo by Ricardo Ceppi/Gettyimages

ARA San Juan

On November 15, 2017, the Argentine Navy diesel-electric submarine ARA San Juan disappeared while on patrol with 44 crew members on board. The navy later determined that an anomalous noise detected shortly after the submarine's last transmission was "consistent with an explosion."

The submarine was eventually found a year later at a depth of 3,000 feet in the South Atlantic.

361

In 2003, a Chinese diesel-electric submarine with hull number 361 suffered a serious mechanical malfunction during a training exercise that led to the deaths of 70 sailors. The crew is said to have suffocated, though details are limited.

This picture, dated March 1995, shows Russian submarine &#39;Kursk&#39; at its base in Vidyayevo
This picture, dated March 1995, shows Russian submarine 'Kursk' at its base in Vidyayevo AFP via Getty Images

K-141 Kursk

On August 12, 2000, the Russian nuclear-powered submarine K-141 Kursk vanished in the Barents Sea. Russian authorities later determined the vessel sank after a torpedo on board unexpectedly exploded. The first blast then triggered the explosion of several other warheads.

The Russian naval vessel went down with 118 sailors on board. Although twenty-three Russian sailors are believed to have survived the initial catastrophe, the Russian navy was not able to rescue them in time.

Undated picture taken in St. Petersburg showing the nuclear-powered submarine Komsomolets
Undated picture taken in St. Petersburg showing the nuclear-powered submarine Komsomolets STF/AFP via Getty Images

K-278 Komsomolets

On April 7, 1989, the Soviet nuclear-powered attack submarine K-278 Komsomolets sank in the Norwegian Sea after a devastating fire broke out.

Forty-two of the submarine's 69 crew members died in this accident. Some perished aboard the ship. Others that made it out died of exposure to the frigid waters before they could be rescued.

K-8

On April 8, 1970, a fire crippled the Soviet nuclear-powered submarine K-8, forcing the crew of 52 sailors to abandon the vessel. When a rescue ship arrived on scene, the crew returned to the submarine, but while the ship was under tow in the Bay of Biscay, it sank in rough seas with all hands lost.

The submarine &#39;Eurydice&#39; in the harbor of Toulon, France, February 9, 1968
The submarine Eurydice in the harbor in Toulon, France on February 9, 1968. KEYSTONE-FRANCE / Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

Eurydice

On March 4, 1970, the French diesel-electric submarine was lost in the Mediterranean while diving off Cape Camarot. The French defense ministry assessed that the vessel sank along with its entire crew of 57 sailors after receiving reports of an explosion. Fuel and other debris were found floating on the surface.

USS Scorpion
USS Scorpion US Navy

USS Scorpion

The American nuclear-powered submarine USS Scorpion mysteriously vanished in the Atlantic Ocean with 99 sailors on May 22, 1968. No one knows exactly what happened to the Scorpion. It was found five months later 400 miles southwest of the Azores at a depth of 10,000 feet.

The Scorpion was one of four submarines that were weirdly lost in 1968.

K-129

On March 8, 1968, the Soviet diesel-electric ballistic missile submarine sank in the Pacific Ocean with 98 sailors on board. The US found the submarine six years later at 16,000 feet and covertly recovered part of the vessel.

Undated photo of the &quot;Minerve&quot;, a &quot;Daphne&quot; class submersible during an exercise
Undated photo of the "Minerve", a "Daphne" class submersible, during an exercise STF / AFP via Getty Images

Minerve

On January 27, 1968, the French diesel-electric submarine Minerve and its crew of 52 sailors disappeared in bad weather while returning to port.

The submarine was found in 2019 off the French port city of Toulon at 7,800 feet.

INS Dakar

Just a few days prior to the sinking of the Minerve, the Israeli diesel-electric submarine INS Dakar inexplicably sank in the Mediterranean, resulting in the death of 69 sailors. The Israeli submarine was found in 1999 at 9,500 feet, but the exact cause of the disaster remains unknown.

Nuclear-powered submarine the &#39;USS Thresher&#39; steers through the sea, early 1960s.
The nuclear-powered submarine the USS Thresher steers through the sea in the early 1960s. Pictorial Parade/Getty Images

USS Thresher

On April 10, 1963, the US Navy experienced its most devastating submarine disaster when the nuclear-powered submarine USS Thresher sank in the Atlantic Ocean and imploded. All 129 American personnel on board were killed in the deadly accident.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories

  • Officials say missing Indonesian submarine has sunk after finding lost items

    The Indonesian navy on Saturday said the submarine that went missing earlier this week had sunk and cracked opened, killing its 53 crew members onboard, AP reports.Details: Navy Chief Yudo Margono reportedly shifted the status of its missing vessel from "sub miss" to "sub sank." Rescuers found some items from the 44-year-old KRI Nanggala-402 submarine, including Muslim prayer rugs and grease bottles to lubricate periscopes, according to The New York Times.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeBodies of the crew members have not yet been found, Margono added.Items were found floating in a location where the sea is 930 yards deep, CNN notes. Sonar seemed to indicate the submarine sank well below what is referred to as “crush depth," the Times writes.It is still unknown how the submarine sunk, but experts say that the vessel's descent must have been quick since it did not give any indication of its whereabouts, per The Times.What they're saying: Margono added that the condition of the items suggested the submarine had not exploded, but rather cracked likely due to pressure from being in deep waters, The Times reports.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • How to watch the 2021 Michigan State football spring game: TV, radio, livestream

    The 2021 Michigan State football spring game will take place at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing at 2 p.m.. The game will be televised on BTN.

  • There’s Nothing Stopping Democrats from Going it Alone on Infrastructure — Except Democrats

    Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Democratic leadership hold a news conference after the first Democratic luncheon meeting since COVID-19 restrictions went into effect on Capitol Hill in Washington, on April 13, 2021. If Democrats wanted to pass a straight, party-line infrastructure plan with a price tag reaching into 13 digits, they could. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer wrested a green-light from the Senate’s rules maven in February that would let Democrats jam a massive spending plan through a budgeting loophole.

  • Trump's campaign still hasn't paid the $211,000 it owes the city of Albuquerque. Now debt collectors are calling Mar-a-Lago, mayor says.

    Albuquerque, New Mexico, is one of more than a dozen cities that have struggled to get the Trump campaign to pay its bills.

  • Time running out for missing Indonesian submarine as U.S. joins search

    BANYUWANGI, Indonesia (Reuters) -Rescue teams were battling against time on Friday to find a missing Indonesian Navy submarine lost in the Bali Sea with 53 crew, which would be running out of oxygen if not already crushed by water pressure. Search helicopters and more ships left Bali and a naval base in Java heading to the area where contact was lost with the 44-year-old KRI Nanggala-402 on Wednesday as it prepared to conduct a torpedo drill, with the head of the Indonesian submarine fleet aboard. If the submarine was still intact, officials said it would only have enough air to last until around dawn on Saturday.

  • Donald Trump says LeBron James is ‘racist’ and dividing the United States

    NBA star says he deleted Ma’Khia Bryant tweet because it was ‘being used to create more hate’

  • Biden appears to be only world leader to wear a mask at virtual climate summit

    FOX News contributor Raymond Arroyo joins Laura Ingraham for an end of the week edition of 'Friday Follies'

  • ‘Cryptic writing’ found at home of ex NFL player suspected of killing six

    Former player may have been ‘following a new religion or ideology,’ authorities say

  • ASEAN leaders demand Myanmar coup leaders end killings

    Southeast Asian leaders demanded an immediate end to killings and the release of political detainees in Myanmar in an emergency summit with its top general and coup leader Saturday in the Indonesian capital, Indonesia's president said. The leaders of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations also told Senior Gen. Min Aung Hlaing during the two-hour talks in Jakarta that a dialogue between contending parties in Myanmar should immediately start, with the help of ASEAN envoys, Indonesian President Joko Widodo said.

  • Man killed by deputy recalled as storyteller, jokester

    Andrew Brown Jr.’s easy smile, which belied hardship, loss and troubles with the law, was memorable for his dimples, his relatives said. The 42-year-old Black man from Elizabeth City, North Carolina, was shot to death Wednesday by one or more deputy sheriffs trying to serve drug-related search and arrest warrants. The shooting has prompted protests and demands for accountability in the eastern North Carolina city of about 18,000.

  • Biden to make first overseas trip in office to UK, EU

    President Joe Biden will embark on his first overseas trip in office in June, the White House announced Friday, with the aim of demonstrating his administration's commitment to the transatlantic alliance and reengagement with key allies. Biden will attend the Group of Seven summit in Cornwall, England, set for June 11-13, followed by a visit to Brussels, where he will hold meetings with European Union leadership and attend the June 14 summit of leaders of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization. The meetings with the United States' closest allies come as Biden has invited Russian President Vladimir Putin to a summit in the coming months in a third country, though no date has yet been set.

  • George Floyd mural in Texas defaced with racist graffiti after Derek Chauvin murder conviction

    Police describe perpetrator as ‘some knucklehead’

  • Biden: This will be 'decisive decade' for tackling climate change

    The White House says the US will curb emissions by 50-52%, as leaders gather for virtual summit.

  • Pentagon unveils sensor that detects Covid in the body

    Invention inspired by huge virus outbreak on board USS Theodore Roosevelt

  • Hilary Duff fans, rejoice: She'll lead new show 'How I Met Your Father' on Hulu

    Hilary Duff will star as Sophie in Hulu's "How I Met Your Father," a new series inspired by CBS' long-running hit sitcom "How I Met Your Mother."

  • Shooting on New Orleans’ famous Bourbon Street leaves five injured

    Four taken to hospital, one treated at scene of shooting on street famous for its nightlife

  • Comedian Ryan Long says comedy is a 'casualty' of the Woke culture war

    New York comic joins 'Fox News Primetime' to discuss standing up to Wokeness

  • Brazil’s Bolsonaro says military would follow his orders to take the streets

    Under-fire South American leader continues to try to assert his dominance over country’s armed forces

  • Russia Is Murdering the Kremlin's Biggest Critic in Plain Sight. Who Will Save Alexei Navalny?

    Protesters hold phones with flashlights turned on during a rally in support of jailed Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny in Moscow on April 21. “If you saw me now—maybe you would have a good laugh,” Alexei Navalny wrote on Facebook April 20. Navalny has been starving himself for three weeks.

  • Biden’s tax plan sinks U.S. stocks

    Stocks on Wall Street sank across the board Thursday on reports that President Joe Biden plans to nearly double the capital gains tax on the wealthy. Sources say Biden will propose hiking that rate as well as the marginal income tax rate to almost 40%. The tax hikes, according to sources, would fund about $1 trillion in investments in childcare, universal pre-K and paid leave for workers. The news pressured stocks. The Dow lost more than 320 points. The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq both fell about one percent. RegentAtlantic Investments Co-Head Andy Kapyrin said higher capital gains taxes could hit some of the market’s most popular stocks. “It might make certain investment investments winners versus losers. A lot of people have substantial capital gains in stocks like Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, things that they bought, say, five years ago that have quadrupled went up.” Those three tech titans and Tesla were among the leading decliners Thursday. American Airlines was also among the top losers on the S&P even though it and Southwest expressed optimism over a recovery after reporting quarterly losses that were smaller than expected. Southwest shares also declined. After the bell, shares of Intel fell despite forecasting quarterly revenue that topped analysts’ targets. The chipmaker is betting on demand for its new generation of processors for data centers and PCs.