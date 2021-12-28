Experts open time capsule found at Gen. Lee statue site

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
SARAH RANKIN
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Conservation experts in Virginia’s capital Tuesday pulled books, coins, ammunition, documents and other artifacts from a time capsule found in the remnants of a pedestal that once held a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee.

The lead conservator for the Virginia Department of Historic Resources, Kate Ridgway, said that the measurements and material of the box, copper, match historical accounts. As the contents inside were unpacked, they appeared to match the description of the 1887 time capsule they had been looking for.

“It does appear that this is the box we expected,” she told reporters.

Records maintained by the Library of Virginia suggest that dozens of Richmond residents, organizations and businesses contributed about 60 objects to the capsule, including Confederate memorabilia.

The box was discovered and carefully extracted from the monument site a day earlier, marking the end of a long search for the elusive capsule. Ridgway said the box, which weighed 36 pounds, was found in water in a little alcove of the pedestal. The contents were damp, but “it's not soup,” Ridgway said.

“I think it’s in better shape than we expected,” she said.

Historical records had led to some speculation that the capsule might contain a rare and historically significant photo of deceased President Abraham Lincoln. One line from a newspaper article also listed among the contents “picture of Lincoln lying in his coffin.”

On Tuesday, conservators found a printed image from an 1865 issue of Harper’s Weekly in the time capsule that Ridgway said seemed to show a figure grieving over Lincoln's grave — which did not appear to be the much-anticipated photo.

Harold Holzer, a historian and Lincoln scholar, had previously told The Associated Press he believed it highly unlikely that the time capsule contained an actual photograph of Lincoln in his coffin because the only known photo of Lincoln in death was taken by photographer Jeremiah Gurney in City Hall in New York on April 24, 1865.

The contents of the tightly packed box had expanded from the damp and stuck together, making unpacking difficult, so conservators decided to relieve pressure by cutting down one side.

“Not ideal but it’s the way it is,” Ridgway said.

Northam ordered the enormous equestrian statue of Lee removed in 2020, amid the global protest movement sparked by the police killing of George Floyd. Litigation pushed back his plans, and the statue was not removed until September, after a court cleared the way.

Contemporaneous news accounts from the late 1800s detailed the placement of the time capsule in the foundation of the pedestal, and imaging tests conducted earlier this year appeared to confirm its existence. But a lengthy search during the September statue removal came up empty.

Earlier this month, Northam ordered the pedestal removed as well, and crews working on the project again started to search for the artifact. A time capsule was discovered two weeks ago, generating excitement, but hours of painstaking and ultimately anti-climactic examination suggested that artifact was placed by someone else, perhaps someone involved with the construction.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • 2nd time capsule at former site of Lee statue is opened

    A time capsule found where a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee once stood in Richmond, Va., is opened. It is the second time capsule found at the former site of the statue. Video courtesy of the governor of Virginia.

  • Crews may have recovered the actual 1887 time capsule at Lee statue site

    Crews wrapping up the removal Monday of a giant pedestal that once held a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee in Richmond found what appeared to be a second and long-sought-after time capsule, Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam said.

  • A second time capsule was unexpectedly found hidden beneath Richmond's Robert E. Lee statue

    Last week, a different time capsule was opened after it was found underneath the pedestal of the Confederate general's statue.

  • Second time capsule found in Robert E. Lee statue

    Crews wrapping up the removal Monday of a giant pedestal that once held a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee in Richmond found what appeared to be a second and long-sought-after time capsule, Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam said.

  • So what exactly is Wagyu beef, anyway?

    Food is a beautiful gift, whether it’s from someone else, or a special treat to yourself. And one luxurious gift of food you can receive is steak. Not just any steak, but the real cream of the crop: Wagyu beef.

  • Fire contained after reported Israeli attack on Syrian port

    Firefighters contained a blaze that raged for hours in Syria's port of Latakia on Tuesday, officials said, hours after Israel launched missiles from the Mediterranean Sea, igniting the fire in the container terminal. The early morning raid targeted the port that handles most of the imports to Syria, a country ravaged by a decade-old civil war and Western-imposed sanctions. Another attack took place Dec. 7, when Syrian media reported Israeli warplanes hit the container terminal, also igniting a major fire.

  • China accuses SpaceX of endangering its space station

    China, in a report filed to the United Nations earlier this month, accused SpaceX of endangering the country's new space station and taikonauts on board through close encounters with at least two of the company's Starlink internet satellites.Why it matters: China also accused the U.S. of failing to meet its obligations under the Outer Space Treaty and said it isn't doing enough to ensure that the California-based company complies.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe

  • Crews find another box that could be 1887 time capsule

    Governor Ralph Northam announced on Monday that the time capsule will be opened on Tuesday at 1 p.m. It will be opened at the Department of Historic Resources lab.

  • Crews find another time capsule at Robert E. Lee statue site near Virginia state capitol in Richmond

    Crews wrapping up the removal Monday of a giant pedestal that once held a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee in Richmond found what appeared to be a second and long-sought-after time capsule, Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam said.

  • U.S. and Russia to begin security talks on Jan. 10

    The Biden administration said earlier this month it was weighing sweeping sanctions against Russia if it invades Ukraine.

  • Again, crews find apparent time capsule at Lee statue site

    Crews wrapping up the removal of a giant pedestal that once held a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee in Richmond found what appeared to be a second and long-sought-after time capsule, Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam said Monday. The governor tweeted photos of a box being removed from the site and said conservators were studying the artifact. News accounts described its dozens of donated artifacts, including Confederate memorabilia.

  • Suspected arsonist destroys National Park structure in Van Buren. Officials seek public's help.

    Late Sunday night, park rangers arrived to find the Round Spring Visitor Contact Station in flames. The structure housed a small visitor center and ranger offices.

  • City commission rejects recommended pay increase

    At the Dec. 20 city commission meeting, the commissioners unanimously voted to reject a pay increase for the mayor and commissioners.

  • White House, Jan. 6 committee agree to shield some documents

    The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol has agreed to defer its request for hundreds of pages of records from the Trump administration, bending to the wishes of the Biden White House. The deferral is in response to concerns by the Biden White House that releasing all the Trump administration documents sought by the committee could compromise national security and executive privilege. President Joe Biden has repeatedly rejected former President Donald Trump's blanket efforts to cite executive privilege to block the release of documents surrounding that day.

  • The Sky Today, December 28, 2021

    Earth is, simply put, a ball of confusion these days for most of us—from its pandemics to its politics and everything in between. Fortunately, we can find clarity simply by looking up at the sky. The daily earth horoscope offers a key to the chaos that clouds our lives with a glance at the transits of the moment.

  • Surveillance camera captures Gilbert high school break in

    Two suspected vandals are being searched for after they reportedly broke into a Gilbert high school just before Christmas Eve. They were caught on surveillance camera. The faces of the suspects have been blurred because they possibly are minors.

  • Week 17 NFL power rankings: Cincinnati Bengals rise to Top 10, Indianapolis Colts climb into Top 5

    Bengals, Colts among teams on the rise as both improve postseason prospects with major Week 16 victories. However first 4 clubs remain unchanged.

  • Gary Beikirch, local Medal of Honor recipient, dies at 74

    The town of Greece is flying its flags at half-staff in Sgt. Beikirch's honor.

  • Once again, Iran playing its Western counterparts like a fiddle in nuclear negotiations | Opinion

    Years before he became the U.S. ambassador to Israel, David Friedman wrote a piece about the Obama administration’s negotiations leading to the Iran nuclear deal of 2015. He called them the “Persian bazaar,” where “everything is up for grabs … and there is not even a pretext of honesty, integrity or good faith. . . .

  • Chargers placing seven players on COVID-19 list

    The Chargers COVID-19 situation continues to get worse. Via Daniel Popper of TheAthletic.com, head coach Brandon Staley told reporters in his Monday press conference that defensive back Chris Harris Jr., cornerback Michael Davis, safety Nasir Adderley, safety Alohi Gilman, edge rusher Emeke Egbule, offensive lineman Senio Kelemete, and defensive lineman Andrew Brown are all going [more]