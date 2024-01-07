Apparent tornado touches down in Fort Lauderdale
An apparent tornado touched down in Fort Lauderdale on Saturday after warnings in Palm Beach County and the Treasure Coast don't cause damage there.
Tax prep fees jumped to an average of $218 for new clients in 2023, a 25% jump from 2021. Experts attributed the fee increases to staff shortages at accounting firms.
Friday's jobs data from December showed a hotter labor market than economists expected — which could spook investors set on a March rate cut from the Fed. But these numbers might not shake that March narrative.
Body odor can be caused by several things, from diet to stress. Here are some potential causes for why you suddenly stink.
In the months before the Pac-12 becomes another ghost of conferences past, its women’s basketball programs are poised to show why most were excited for the formation in the first place.
Two stray dogs that have been attacking cars at a Houston car lot have been captured and could be adopted. And they have an excuse: cats.
One in 3 workers cashed out their retirement account when leaving a job. Don't be among them.
