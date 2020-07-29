'Apparently I have the Wuhan virus': Texas rep.

Louie Gohmert, a Republican congressman who steadfastly refused to wear a mask as the coronavirus pandemic took hold, tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday.

The U.S. representative from Texas, where coronavirus cases have surged since the state reopened, said he tested positive in a prescreening at the White House. Gohmert was supposed to fly to his home state with fellow Republican President Donald Trump.

Gohmert was on Capitol Hill Tuesday for a hearing with U.S. Attorney General William Barr. During that hearing, Democratic Judiciary Committee Chair Jerry Nadler berated Republicans for not wearing their masks….

"I would remind Mr. Jordan, Mr. Biggs and Mr. Johnson to stop violating the rules of the committee, to stop violating the safety of the members of the committee, to stop holding themselves out as not caring, by refusing to wear their masks."

At times Gohmert could be seen both wearing a mask and wearing it on his neck. He did not wear it while speaking with Barr, which was how others proceeded as well.

But footage from a reporter for The Hill showed Gohmert walking through the halls of Congress right behind Barr - both men not wearing masks.

A Justice Department spokeswoman confirmed that as a result of this close encounter, Attorney General Barr will be tested for COVID-19.

LOUIE GOHMERT: Apparently, I have the Wuhan virus.

JERRY NADLER: I would remind Mr. Jordan, Mr. Biggs, and Mr. Johnson to stop violating the rules of the committee, to stop violating the safety of the members of the committee, to stop holding themselves out as not caring by refusing to wear their masks.

- Is it permissible to drink a sip of coffee?

JERRY NADLER: It is not permissible.

- Nothing-- we can't drink coffee?

- I'm getting ready to ask questions now.

