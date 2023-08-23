In appeal, Aaron Dean cites 4 trial errors in Atatiana Jefferson manslaughter conviction

An attorney who represents a former Fort Worth police officer who last year was convicted of manslaughter in the shooting death of an armed woman inside the house where she was living has filed in an appellate court a document that describes four trial errors the defense argues merit the case’s reversal.

Judge George Gallagher, who presides in 396th District Court in Tarrant County, erred at Aaron Dean’s trial by instructing the jury on the lesser included offense of manslaughter, by not changing venue for the trial under two legal theories and by erroneously employing a definition of reasonable belief, defense attorney Bob Gill wrote in the document.

The appellate brief was filed on Tuesday in the Second Court of Appeals. A jury on Dec. 20 sentenced Dean to 11 years, 10 months and 12 days in prison.

Aaron Dean is serving his sentence with the Texas Department of Criminal Justice at the W.F. Ramsey Unit in Rosharon. He will be eligible for parole on Nov. 18, 2028.

A grand jury indicted Dean for murder after he in October 2019 fatally shot Atatiana Jefferson, a 28-year-old Black woman, through a window at her mother’s house in the 1200 block of East Allen Avenue.

Atatiana Jefferson was 28 years old when she was shot to death by Fort Worth police officer Aaron Dean. This family photo taken in 2018 was submitted as evidence during the testimony of Ashley Carr, Jefferson’s sister, on Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022, in Fort Worth.

No evidence justified the inclusion of an instruction on the lesser included offense of manslaughter, Gill wrote in the appellate brief. The state requested the manslaughter instruction, and Gallagher overruled defense objections to its inclusion.

Jefferson’s neighbor described open front doors in a phone call with a police communications employee. Dean and another officer were dispatched to the house to investigate an open structure.

The officers walked into the back yard. Inside the house, Jefferson was playing video games in a bedroom in which her 8-year-old nephew was also present. Hearing a sound in the yard, Jefferson grabbed a handgun from her purse. The direction she was pointing the gun at the time that Dean fired is in dispute.

Dean, who is white, did not identify himself as a police officer and shot Jefferson within seconds of seeing a silhouette in a window, according to body-worn camera video. He resigned from the police department the same day he was arrested, two days after the shooting.

The case was prosecuted at trial by Tarrant County Assistant Criminal District Attorneys Dale Smith and Ashlea Deener. With Gill, Dean is represented by Miles Brissette.

This is a developing story. For the latest updates, sign up for breaking news alerts.