Appeal after boy, 13, attacked in attempted robbery

Nottinghamshire Police want to trace two individuals seen in the area

Police have shared an image of two people they want to speak to in connection with an attack on a 13-year-old boy in Nottinghamshire.

Police said the victim was dragged to the ground before two teenage boys tried to rob him of his bike in Ashfield Precinct in Kirkby in Ashfield.

The boy left his bike locked across the road from a Subway shop before he was attacked and left with bruises and a swollen hand on 4 September at about 12:25 BST.

A member of the public intervened, and the suspects fled empty-handed.

The force described the attack as "appalling" in the middle of a busy shopping street.

Anyone with information is urged to call police on 101.

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on X, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk