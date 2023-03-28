Appeal brief filed in Gurto case

Mar. 28—An appeal brief has been filed in Joshua Gurto's case, seeking to overturn his 28-year prison sentence on charges of aggravated burglary, rape and felonious assault.

Gurto pleaded guilty to two counts of aggravated burglary and one count of rape, first-degree felonies, and one count of felonious assault, a second-degree felony, on March 16, 2022, the day a trial in the case was scheduled to start, according to court records. He filed an appeal of his conviction in May of 2022. Gurto was accused in this case of breaking into a home in 2004 and raping the a resident of the home, then knocking the victim unconscious, according to court documents.

The appeal was in limbo for several months, with a pair of attorneys failing to file appeals briefs in the case. In February, a new attorney was appointed to the case to represent Gurto. On Friday, a brief was filed in the appeal.

In the brief, Gurto's new attorney, Jerri Mitchell Tharp, presented four proposed errors made in this case in the appeal.

In the first, the brief claims Gurto received received ineffective assistance of counsel at trial. According to the brief, Gurto's trial attorney did not offer mitigating circumstances during his sentencing hearing.

"The complete lack of defense at sentencing constituted ineffective assistance of counsel, mandating reversal for a new sentencing hearing," according to the brief.

The brief's second assignment of error claims that the judge in the case used Gurto's decision not to speak at his sentencing against him.

At sentencing, the judge asked Gurto if he wanted to speak on his behalf, and Gurto declined, according to the brief. The judge then asked Gurto why he chose the victim's house, to which Gurto's attorney objected. Gurto then declined to say anything after another question from the judge.

The brief claims that the court used Gurto's silence against him at the sentencing, a violation of his constitutional rights.

The third assignment of error claims that the judge did not properly comply with requirements of the Ohio Revised Code when sentencing Gurto to consecutive maximum terms.

The brief states that the judge is required to at least mention that they considered the statutory requirements of sentencing.

The final assignment of error identified in the brief claims the judge used the wrong standard to determine what counts in the case merged for sentencing.

Prosecutors will have to file a response, then the case will be argued before the 11th District Court of Appeals.