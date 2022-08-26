Appeal could expedite parole hearing for convicted murderer

Aug. 26—After being denied a parole hearing in 2021, convicted murderer Nathen Ramazzini may soon get an expedited hearing after his appeal to the 2020 Senate Bill 394 ruling was heard in a Sacramento Appeals Court on Wednesday.

According to Colusa County Assistant District Attorney Brenden Farrell, who spoke at the hearing on behalf on the victim's family, the justices had a lot of questions during the hearing about whether the Colusa County District Attorney's Office — who has represented the victim's family — had the standing to bring the case before the court based on the parameters of California's Marcy's Law.

Farrell said the district attorney's office brought the case to the courts on behalf of Devin Lombardi, the sister of Erik Ingebretsen, who was killed by Ramazzini and another friend, Leopoldo Contreras, in July 1997. According to Farrell, Lombardi requested that the district attorney's office act on her behalf, as outlined in the California Mercy's Law, but the justices questioned whether this was permissible under the law or if Lombardi should have sought representation from a private attorney.