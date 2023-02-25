Appeal court upholds murder conviction of Bakersfield grandmother who drowned baby

Feb. 24—The Fifth District Court of Appeal upheld the murder conviction of a Bakersfield woman who drowned her grandbaby to avoid shame falling on her family.

Judges ruled Beant Dhillon must continue to serve out her 25 years to life, plus 4-year sentence after a Kern County jury convicted her of drowning her 15-year-old daughter's child and burying the baby in their southwest Bakersfield home's backyard flower bed. Dhillon's husband, Jagsir Singh, was also arrested in connection to this incident but died in an apparent suicide.

The appeal court rejected arguments made by Dhillon's attorney, who argued jurors were incorrectly instructed and said there was "substantial evidence," to uphold the verdict.

Another suspect charged in this case was arrested in Canada after he fled America. There are no court dates listed for Bakshinderpal Singh Mann.