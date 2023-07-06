Appeal denied for Charlestown man convicted of sex crimes

Jul. 5—CLARK COUNTY — The Indiana Court of Appeals is upholding the 50-year prison sentence for a Charlestown man convicted of child pornography and child molestation charges.

Judge Margret Robb wrote in an opinion issued Tuesday that the court determined that Justin Freytag's sentence in the case was "not inappropriate."

Freytag was initially charged with eight felonies connected to child sex crimes. He eventually pleaded guilty to two counts of child molesting and two counts of child pornography, resulting in his sentence.

"My office sought a long prison sentence for Mr. Freytag so that we could keep children in the community safe," Clark County Prosecutor Jeremy Mull told the News and Tribune. "I am happy that the Indiana Court of Appeals agreed with me that this lengthy prison sentence was appropriate in this case."

Freytag argued in his appeal that his sentence amounts to a life sentence for offenses where he was "neither violent toward the victims nor caused them physical injury."

Robb wrote that the probable cause affidavit in the case tells a different story.

Freytag was arrested in November 2020 following an investigation by the Indiana State Police.

ISP determined he had between 1,000 and 2,000 images and videos of child pornography on his cellphone and found evidence that someone used the phone to film videos of himself perpetuating sexual acts with children.

Police determined the children in those videos had been receiving childcare at Freytag's home and had been present at times when he was there. The children were under 5 years of age at the time of the abuse.

Freytag also argued in his appeal that he was employed, he had an insignificant criminal history and he was at a low risk to re-offend.

The court noted in its opinion that a family member of Freytag's said at his sentencing hearing that he had been a victim of domestic and possibly sexual abuse.

Robb wrote that information does not reflect well on Freytag's character.

"Rather, this Court has recognized that a defendant's decision to perpetuate a cycle of abuse," the court wrote. "Despite knowing from personal experience the harm it causes, is not a character trait that should be lauded."

The court also noted the thousands of pornographic images found on Freytag's phone, along with his willingness to perform those acts on children and film them, in its opinion.

"Freytag has not shown that his sentence is inappropriate in light of the nature of the offenses and his character," Robb wrote.