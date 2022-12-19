Appeal denied for child molester

A man convicted of physically and sexually assaulting an 8-year-old girl recently had his an appeal denied.

Sentenced to a minimum of 100 years, Patrick Ryan Humphries submitted an appeal saying that a DNA sample used as part of the state’s evidence against him should not have gone before a jury.

The North Carolina Court of Appeals panel disagreed.

Noise complaint uncovers crime

Investigators were first alerted to the situation around 5 a.m. on May 10, 2019, when two Cleveland County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a noise complaint at Humphries’ Lee Drive home in Shelby.

Investigators arrived to find the then 30-year-old man getting out of a car. He told the officers he would turn down the music that was blasting from the garage.

One deputy walked with him to the garage and thought he saw a mannequin in the car. The other officer went over to investigate and instead “found a small, naked child crouched on the floor of the backseat of the car,” court documents state.

The girl told investigators this wasn’t the first time Humphries hurt her.

Multiple charges

Police obtained a search warrant for, among other things, DNA samples from Humphries. The search warrant was executed by sheriff’s officers, and a nurse performed a DNA swab of the inside of his cheek and of his penis.

Results showed the child’s DNA on Humphries' genitals.

He was charged with first-degree kidnapping, two counts indecent liberties with a child, two counts of statutory rape of a child by an adult and two counts of statutory sexual offense with a child by an adult.

Humphries would later reject a plea offer that required a minimum of 25 years in prison.

He went to trial in August 2021 where a jury found him guilty on all counts. He was sentenced to 100 to 140 years in prison. He has a projected release date from prison in 2118, when he would be 130 years old.

Appeal denied

In the appeal, Humphries argues that the trial court committed an error by admitting into evidence a DNA assessment of the swab. The appeal said the sample exceeded the warrant's scope and was "constitutionally ambiguous."

Story continues

In the appellate court’s decision, the response is, “Because the admission of the challenged evidence did not have a probable impact on the jury’s finding of defendant’s guilt, we conclude there was no plain error.”

The decision pointed out consistent testimony from the child and other factors in the case.

“In light of the overwhelming evidence in the record of defendant’s guilt, the admission of the challenged evidence did not have a probable impact on the jury’s finding of defendant’s guilt.”

This article originally appeared on The Shelby Star: Appeal denied for man Shelby serving 100 years for child molestation