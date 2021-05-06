Appeal denied for Harrisburg man's protest at Courthouse

May 6—POTTSVILLE — A Harrisburg man's appeal was denied Wednesday for summary charges of disorderly conduct and prohibited outdoor burning after his political protest at the courthouse.

Eugene P. Stilp, 70, of Harrisburg, was arrested Aug. 13 for lighting flags on fire in a metal trashcan on Sanderson Street between the county courthouse and the county prison. Stilp's purpose was to protest against former President Donald Trump. He has held similar demonstrations in 24 cities in Pennsylvania.

Pottsville police Officer Jonathan Randolph and Pottsville Fire Chief James Misstishin testified against Stilp, both of whom were on the scene Aug. 13.

Stilp was arrested for violating the City of Pottsville's outdoor burning ordinance, which states, "The burning of solid waste, recyclable materials, yard waste and construction debris within the City of Pottsville is hereby prohibited."

Stilp's attorney, Aaron D. Martin, of Harrisburg, argued that the flags Stilp burned did not fall under solid waste, recyclable materials, yard waste or construction debris.

Martin also cited a subsection of the ordinance, which allows "fires used exclusively for recreation/cooking which are contained within a metal, brick or similar fireproof receptacle," as well as the International Fire Code's exception for fires lit for ceremonial purposes.

Pottsville attorney Thomas P. Pellish argued that while he respects Stilp's right to protest, if that protest "is inconveniencing people, it shouldn't be lawful."

Judge Charles Miller ruled that the charges would not be dismissed, as the fire posed a danger to the area and required the road to be closed.

"This was not a recreational burning," Miller said. "The court's ruling is that you had to secure a permit for this. The spot that you picked, maybe in your opinion, was safe, but that's the main thoroughfare from the county courthouse to the county prison."

Stilp will have 30 days to appeal to Superior Court. Stilp said after the hearing that he thought the judge's ruling was "superficial."

"At what point do we find out if the First Amendment is alive and well in the City of Pottsville?" Stilp said.