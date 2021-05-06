Appeal denied for Harrisburg man's protest at Courthouse

Emily Graham, Republican & Herald, Pottsville, Pa.
·2 min read

May 6—POTTSVILLE — A Harrisburg man's appeal was denied Wednesday for summary charges of disorderly conduct and prohibited outdoor burning after his political protest at the courthouse.

Eugene P. Stilp, 70, of Harrisburg, was arrested Aug. 13 for lighting flags on fire in a metal trashcan on Sanderson Street between the county courthouse and the county prison. Stilp's purpose was to protest against former President Donald Trump. He has held similar demonstrations in 24 cities in Pennsylvania.

Pottsville police Officer Jonathan Randolph and Pottsville Fire Chief James Misstishin testified against Stilp, both of whom were on the scene Aug. 13.

Stilp was arrested for violating the City of Pottsville's outdoor burning ordinance, which states, "The burning of solid waste, recyclable materials, yard waste and construction debris within the City of Pottsville is hereby prohibited."

Stilp's attorney, Aaron D. Martin, of Harrisburg, argued that the flags Stilp burned did not fall under solid waste, recyclable materials, yard waste or construction debris.

Martin also cited a subsection of the ordinance, which allows "fires used exclusively for recreation/cooking which are contained within a metal, brick or similar fireproof receptacle," as well as the International Fire Code's exception for fires lit for ceremonial purposes.

Pottsville attorney Thomas P. Pellish argued that while he respects Stilp's right to protest, if that protest "is inconveniencing people, it shouldn't be lawful."

Judge Charles Miller ruled that the charges would not be dismissed, as the fire posed a danger to the area and required the road to be closed.

"This was not a recreational burning," Miller said. "The court's ruling is that you had to secure a permit for this. The spot that you picked, maybe in your opinion, was safe, but that's the main thoroughfare from the county courthouse to the county prison."

Stilp will have 30 days to appeal to Superior Court. Stilp said after the hearing that he thought the judge's ruling was "superficial."

"At what point do we find out if the First Amendment is alive and well in the City of Pottsville?" Stilp said.

Recommended Stories

  • UK economy set to grow at fastest rate in more than 70 years

    Economy expected to grow by 7.25% in 2021 as lockdown restrictions are eased, says Bank of England.

  • Microsoft pledges to let EU users keep data inside bloc

    Microsoft is pledging to let business and public sector customers in the European Union keep cloud computing data inside the 27-nation bloc to avert concerns about U.S. government access to sensitive information. Microsoft “will go beyond our existing data storage commitments and enable you to process and store all your data in the EU," said Brad Smith, the U.S. technology giant’s president. “In other words, we will not need to move your data outside the EU," Smith wrote in a blog post Thursday.

  • The quail-hunting Canadian taking over from Warren Buffett at Berkshire Hathaway

    Warren Buffett, the world's most famous investor, has for years toyed with his shareholders over who might one day take on his investment empire Berkshire Hathaway. In 2006, the 90-year-old revealed that he had chosen an unnamed insider to take over if he "should die tonight". Now Buffett, who is worth $104bn (£75bn), has finally revealed his successor's identity. Although the multi-billionaire has still given no indication that he is ready to step down, vice-chairman Greg Abel will, he said, someday take over as chief executive. "The directors are in agreement that if something were to happen to me tonight, it would be Greg who’d take over tomorrow morning," Buffett told CNBC. Nicknamed the "Oracle of Edmonton" by Canadian newspapers, all eyes are now on the low profile 58-year-old who will be tasked with steering the ship when the world's most famous investor retires. An Abel successor Abel is little known in the UK, with one City investment chief saying he has never heard of him. Shareholders here are more likely to know the details of Buffett's unusual diet of chocolate chip ice cream for breakfast than the name Greg Abel. That is about to change dramatically. Born in Edmonton, Canada, Abel has previously been described as a "workaholic" and has credited his mum for instilling a strong work ethic in him. She would sit him down after school to review what he had learned that day, the Globe wrote in 2019, and throughout high school and university he filled fire extinguishers at the fire and environmental equipment company his dad worked for. In his high school yearbook under his future goals he simply wrote "U of A", the Globe said, giving no hints of his plans to become a multi-millionaire and one day replace the world's most famous investor. Friends describe him as a private but social person, reportedly organising annual quail hunting trips to Georgia and yearly thanksgiving dinners with an open-door policy. The hockey fan was once called "the Canadian who has no front teeth" by George H W Bush. According to Toronto's Globe and Mail, he lost a false tooth after putting it on a dinner tray the night before he was due to meet the former president and tried to approach him from an angle so that he didn't notice.

  • Berkshire Hathaway’s CEO-in-waiting has a lot of Warren Buffett in him — plus more

    Patient investor, Midwesterner and bargain-hunter, Greg Abel has what it takes to lead when the time comes.

  • Global pharma shares slide as Biden backs COVID-19 vaccine IP waiver

    Shares of drugmakers involved in the production of COVID-19 vaccines, including Pfizer and Moderna, fell on Thursday, a day after U.S. President Joe Biden's plan to back intellectual property waivers on vaccines. Biden threw his support behind a World Trade Organization waiver of intellectual property rights on vaccines to increase their availability to poorer nations including India, which is under the grip of a massive second wave of infection. "It could clearly reduce potential revenues some of these firms were expecting to generate from licensing their patents", said Neil Wilson, chief market analyst at Markets.com.

  • AOC uses ‘ogre’ emojis to troll Cruz over Trump meeting: ‘Nothing like reminiscing about attempted coups’

    Congresswoman has repeatedly called for the senator to resign

  • Argentinian soccer player was sent off during the Champions League semi-final, and a commentator said it was because of his 'Latino temperament'

    CBS Sports commentator Jim Beglin said, "it's that Latino temperament," in reference to why Angel Di Maria reacted angrily and stamped player's foot.

  • Bill Gates transferred £1.43bn in stocks to Melinda on day divorce was announced

    Melinda Gates could become world’s second-richest woman

  • Who is Elise Stefanik, the congresswoman Trump and Scalise want to replace Liz Cheney in GOP leadership?

    Rep. Elise Stefanik emerged in the last years of the Trump administration as a loyal and vocal defender of the president.

  • Trump, No. 2 House Republican Steve Scalise throw support behind Elise Stefanik for Liz Cheney's leadership post

    Steve Scalise, the House Republicans' No. 2, throws his support behind four-term New York Republican Rep. Elise Stefanik for leadership post.

  • Bill Gates allegedly had special weekend deal with wife to holiday with ex

    Bill and Melinda Gates announced their decision to end their marriage

  • 4-year-old boy bought thousands of dollars worth of popsicles using his mother’s Amazon account

    Family friend appeals for donations after Amazon refused to return 918 SpongeBob SquarePants ice treats

  • Man arrested for attacking two Asian women in their 60s with a cinder block at liquor store

    Attacks against Asian Americans have surged 169 per cent during first quarter of 2021 compared to same period last year, study says

  • Nicola Sturgeon is waging war against the Union, warns Gordon Brown

    Inequality will "last until doomsday" under the SNP because Nicola Sturgeon is obsessed with waging "a war against the Union" rather than improving the lives of ordinary Scots, Gordon Brown has said. Mr Brown, a former Labour prime minister, said nationalists would not tackle the "crime" of child poverty, which the First Minister has insisted will be a priority if she is re-elected, because in reality they spend "all their waking hours trying to change our borders". Scottish Labour deployed its biggest name on the eve of the Holyrood elections at a pre-election "drive-in" rally in a car park in Glasgow Southside, where Anas Sarwar is going head-to-head with Ms Sturgeon. In a passionate speech, Mr Brown – seen as having played an influential role in defeating the separatists at the 2014 referendum – repeatedly attacked the SNP’s record in government. He said the party had been unable to address problem with mental health services, NHS waiting lists, social care and plummeting standards in education over their 14 years in government, so would "never solve the problems now" amid the challenges of the Covid pandemic. "We want to end child poverty, the SNP want to end the United Kingdom," Mr Brown, 70, told Labour activists. "They spend all their waking hours trying to change our borders, we spend all our waking hours trying to change society. "They're fighting a war against the Union, we're fighting a war against poverty, deprivation, ill health, illiteracy. I tell you this – given their obsession with independence, economic inequality and social injustice would last until doomsday if the SNP is all that confronts it."

  • Jets clinch playoff spot, beat Flames 4-0 to end skid

    Adam Lowry and Blake Wheeler each scored twice and the Winnipeg Jets beat the Calgary Flames 4-0 on Wednesday night to snap a seven-game losing streak and clinch a playoff spot. Connor Hellebuyck made 32 saves for his third shutout of the season, and Andrew Copp added two assists for the Jets. “It gets hard to answer the same questions,” Wheeler said of Winnipeg's slide.

  • Biden bemused by GOP infighting over Liz Cheney: ‘I don’t understand the Republicans’

    Liz Cheney’s days in GOP leadership appear numbered

  • 27 College Graduation Gifts They'll Need (and Actually Want) This Year

    Uncertain times call for gifts you know they'll love Originally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • U.S., China to assess Phase 1 deal soon, Biden trade chief says

    U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai said on Wednesday she expects to engage "in the near term" with Chinese officials to assess their implementation of the "Phase 1" trade deal between the two countries, with the outcome to influence the fate of Washington's punitive tariffs on Beijing. Tai told a Financial Times online event that she respects the need for continuity in U.S.-China trade policy, including the two-year trade deal implemented last year by the Trump administration. "It's the agreement that we have, it's the agreement that we will work from, that we will build from," Tai said.

  • Donald Trump: What has the ex-president been doing since he left office?

    Former commander-in-chief busy calling into cable news channels, firing out press releases and posting on ‘glorified blog’ away from social media spotlight

  • McCarthy says Republicans are concerned Cheney can't 'carry out the job,' a sign of her waning support in the House

    Cheney won't "perpetuate lies about the 2020 election and attempt to whitewash" the Capitol riot, her spokesperson said following McCarthy's comments.