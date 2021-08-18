Appeal denied to Paulus

Aug. 18—ASHLAND — Nearly a year since he submitted an appeal to get his charges dismissed, the curious case of Dr. Richard Paulus is back on track in district.

On Monday, the Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals — hearing Paulus' case a third time — shot down his argument that his charges must be dismissed because retrying him would violate the double jeopardy clause.

The circuit court of appeals determined that doesn't apply to Paulus' case — a better understanding is found in the procedural history of the six-year-long affair.

With so much going on locally and nationally, it's easy to forget the details of the Paulus case. In a nutshell, the U.S. government has accused the former King's Daughters Medical Center doctor of performing unnecessary stents in order to bilk Medicare and Medicaid.

The long, messy case has been festering in federal court since 2015. First, he was convicted on charges of medical fraud in 2016, and then the district court judge overturned the conviction due to lack of evidence in 2017. The feds appealed that decision and the Sixth Court of Appeals overturned it, leaving Paulus convicted once again.

In 2019, a letter from an internal KDMC audit came to light that indicated only 7% out of 1,000 cases reviewed were medically unnecessary. The Shields Letter, as it is called, had been suppressed prior to trial after KDMC went to court against federal prosecutors. The judge ruled against disclosing it Paulus.

In early 2020, the Sixth Court of Appeals sided with Paulus, stating the letter could have been used to help the doctor's defense and should've have been disclosed. His conviction was vacated and prosecutors have decided to once again move forward in another prosecution.

The case was paused last September when Paulus again took an appeal to the Sixth Circuit, arguing that a retrial would violate the double jeopardy clause of the constitution. That doctrine holds that a person cannot be tried for the same charges if he has been acquitted or convicted.

However, the Sixth Court of Appeals noted that the remedy for Paulus' second appeal — the withholding of evidence (Brady violations) — is a new trial.

The court explained that double jeopardy doesn't really extend into Brady violations. The setting aside of the initial conviction in 2017 doesn't leave a fly in the ointment, either, according to the court — if a jury convicts, the judge issues a post-trial acquittal, an appeal filed by the government isn't a double jeopardy issue since the original conviction gets reinstated if they're successful, according to the opinion.

Because the Brady violation extended into how the Sixth Court of Appeals ruled in the first case brought to them, Paulus has argued that a dismissal should be granted based on double jeopardy on that. However, the Sixth Court of Appeals determined that "prosecutorial misconduct and double jeopardy sometimes intersect" in the case of a mistrial.

While most of the time a move to mistrial by a defendant just means resetting the case, the Sixth Court of Appeals stated double jeopardy could apply if the defendant can prove the government intentionally maneuvers to force the mistrial because the case isn't going its way.

"We construe Paulus' argument as encouraging us to import the Kennedy exception (mistrials and double jeopardy) into the Brady (evidence withholding) context and beyond the mistrial context," the court wrote.

The court went on to basically say, Paulus is trying to compare apples to oranges and the only way forward is for a new trial.

