Appeal filed in Brooks Houck's defense in Crystal Rogers murder case

Brooks Houck's legal defense has filed an appeal to Nelson County Circuit Court judge's decision to keep his bond at $10 million.

The appeal will be taken to the Kentucky Court of Appeals.

In an emergency motion filed by Houck's legal team, attorney Brian Butler argued $10 million is "excessive, punitive, and serves no purpose other than to punish Mr. Houck by keeping him incarcerated while this matter is pending."

He had asked for Houck's bond to be reduced to $500,000 with GPS monitoring.

During Houck's arraignment last week, prosecutor Shane Young said Houck had family members record secret grand jury proceedings in 2015. Young also said investigators had recovered a gun sold by Houck's brother under an assumed name that could be a match with the weapon in the killing of Rogers' father, Tommy Ballard.

In his Monday decision, Chief Circuit Court Judge Charles Simms III cited the need to "adequately protect cooperating witness(es) and other individuals associated with this case."

"The Court is gravely concerned for the safety of any such witness(es) and any other individuals connected to this case," the order stated.

In that order, the judge cites Houck's access to "substantial financial resources" as well as the underlying flight risk of most defendants who face severe penalties such as multiple decades, or life, in prison. In addition to describing concern for witnesses, the judge referenced the Houck family's recording of grand jury testimony.

Houck is charged with murder "by intentionally or under circumstances manifesting extreme indifference to human life wantonly causing the death of Crystal Rogers," along with tampering with physical evidence.

He has pleaded not guilty.

Houck was Rogers' boyfriend around the time she went missing from Bardstown in 2015. He previously told officers he'd last seen Rogers alive when they visited his family's farm the night before she disappeared.

Rogers, 35, was a mother to five children who is presumed dead though her body has never been recovered. Houck is the father of her youngest child.

