Appeal filed in case involving shooting of Wilkes-Barre officer

Aug. 12—WILKES-BARRE — A Wilkes-Barre man has filed an appeal with the Pennsylvania Superior Court claiming his sentence in a case involving the shooting of a city police officer is excessive.

Jayquan Anthony Jordan, 31, of Carey Avenue, is challenging his sentence of six-to-15 years in state prison imposed by Luzerne County Judge Joseph F. Sklarosky Jr. related to gunshot injury to Officer Mathew Ogden on Sept. 4, 2022.

Court records say Ogden and other officers were leaving the scene of a domestic disturbance in the 500 block of South Franklin Street and noticed a Mercedes with no license plate traveling at a high rate of speed.

Ogden pursued the Mercedes, driven by Jordan to where it stopped in the area of Academy Street and Carey Avenue, court records say.

Jordan exited the vehicle and fled on foot, tripping as he ran away.

Court records say Jordan got back up and tripped again resulting in a small caliber revolver in his pocket discharging a round, striking Ogden near his left knee.

Ogden managed to detain Jordan until other officers arrived at the scene.

Jordan was in possession of packaged bags of crack cocaine in his pockets, court records say.

Jordan pled guilty to simple assault with a deadly weapon, illegal possession of a firearm, possession of a controlled substance and firearms not to be carried without a license.

Prosecutors withdrew a felony aggravated assault charge against Jordan.

After he was sentenced, Jordan filed a motion for reconsideration of his sentence, which was denied by Sklarosky on July 10, resulting in an appeal filed with the state appellate court.

Jordan is currently housed at the State Correctional Institution at Smithfield in Huntingdon County.