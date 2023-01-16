Appeal filed in Hazleton shooting conviction

Jan. 16—A Hazleton man sentenced to up to 38 years in state prison for robbing and shooting a dog walker has filed an appeal with the Pennsylvania Superior Court.

Anthony Gambirazio, 30, is currently housed in the State Correctional Institution at Fayette in Southwestern Pennsylvania after being convicted by a Luzerne County jury in April 2022, for shooting a man walking his dog in the 200 block of Magnolia Street, Hazleton, on June 15, 2021.

Hazleton police said Gambirazio and Carlos Luna, 30, of Hazleton, approached a man walking his dog from behind in a common door of an apartment building.

Gambirazio and Luna proceeded to assault the dog walker for about 30 seconds before Gambirazio brandished a handgun, police said.

The victim grabbed the handgun that discharged a round that passed through the victim's right forearm.

Police said the victim reported his cellular phone and $100 in cash was stolen from him.

Following a two day trial, a jury convicted Gambirazio on charges of aggravated assault, robbery, simple assault, theft and criminal conspiracy.

President Judge Michael T. Vough on Aug. 4, 2022, sentenced Gambirazio to 19-to-38 years in state prison, which is at the high end of sentencing guidelines.

Assistant District Attorney Julian Truskowski who, along with Assistant District Attorney Drew McLaughlin prosecuted, sought a higher sentence due to the seriousness of the offense and lack of remorse by Gambirazio.

Vough on Dec. 5 denied a motion filed by Gambirazio to modify the lengthy sentence, resulting in an appeal recently filed in Pennsylvania Superior Court.

Luna pled guilty to criminal conspiracy to commit robbery and was sentenced Aug. 17 by Vough to two-to-four years in state prison.