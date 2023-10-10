Appeal filed with Ohio Supreme Court in rape case

Oct. 10—At the end of September, Louis K. Miller filed an appeal with the Ohio Supreme Court of his conviction on two counts of rape and two counts of sexual imposition.

Miller was sentenced to 32 years to life in prison after a jury convicted him of two counts of rape, first-degree felonies, and two counts of gross sexual imposition, third-degree felonies, according to court records. The trial took place in July of 2022. Miller was initially indicted on two additional counts of third-degree felony gross sexual imposition, but those counts were dismissed by the trial court.

According to the brief Miller filed with the Ohio Supreme Court, Miller was accused of raping two minors.

In the brief, Miller asserted a pair of proposed arguments. The first claims that the trial court erred by overruling objections from defense counsel while the prosecutor was questioning child witnesses.

The brief claims that prosecutors asked too many leading questions of juvenile witnesses in this case, to which the defense attorney objected.

The second argument is that there was not enough weight of evidence to sustain the convictions. The brief claims that, because the evidence in this case presented through leading questions at trial, there is not enough evidence to sustain the convictions. It also claims that no forensic evidence was submitted in this case.

The brief claims both issues should allow Miller the grounds for a new trial.

The 11th District Court of Appeals rejected both arguments in August.

Miller will be eligible for release from prison in July of 2052.