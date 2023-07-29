Appeal filed in New Ulm sexual assault case

Jul. 29—NEW ULM — Prosecutors filed an appeal this month related to the sentencing terms of a former New Ulm police officer's sexual assaults of minors.

Eric Alan Gramentz, 44, was convicted of three felonies for criminal sexual conduct with two minors in April in Brown County District Court. The offenses occurred between 2015 and 2022, according to court records.

The July 12 appeal asks whether the district court abused its discretion by granting a lower sentence for Gramentz than guidelines may otherwise advise, resulting in him receiving probation rather than time in prison.

Gramentz received stayed 96-, 100- and about 79-month sentences to prison in the case, meaning he wouldn't serve them if he completes 25 years of supervised probation. After probation, he'd be on conditional release for 10 years on one count and 99 years for two other counts.

He previously served 382 days in county jail and received credit for it on his sentence.

Assistant Scott County Attorney Todd Zettler filed the appeal — the county handled prosecution in the case. Zettler didn't respond to a message requesting comment on the appeal.

The appeal also asks for a review of Gramentz getting 99 years of conditional release related to two counts and why the appeal period was limited to 60 days.

Before sentencing, prosecutors argued for "presumptive" sentencing as recommended in a presentence investigation, or PSI. The appeal lists the guidelines recommending a 144-, 150- and 119-month prison sentences for each respective count.

If sentenced on multiple counts, defendants may serve them concurrently or consecutively.

Court records filed Thursday name Joseph Gangi of Farrish Johnson Law Office in Mankato and Patrick Casey of Knutson + Casey law office in Mankato as Gramentz's attorneys on the appeal. Neither Gangi nor Casey responded to requests for comment on the case.

An amended sentencing order signed by Brown County District Court Judge Allison Krehbiel included reasoning for why Gramentz received a downward departure in his sentencing.

A psychosexual evaluation of Gramentz indicates he is "amenable to probation and outpatient sex offender treatment," Krehbiel stated. The victims, she added, requested he not be sent to prison in victim impact statements, and Gramentz would be subject to "comprehensive and strict probationary conditions."

