Appeal for footage after spate of Exeter burglaries

Police are asking people to make sure their doors are locked at night

Detectives are asking people in Exeter to check their doorbell and CCTV footage as part of their investigation into a spate of burglaries.

Four homes were targeted in Alphington and Newcourt between 30 October and 7 November, police said.

Offenders entered three of the properties through unlocked doors, stealing car keys and then the cars themselves.

Police said the offenders were believed to be two men dressed in dark clothing.

A white BMW 320D was taken following the first break-in on Willsdown Road on Monday 30 October.

A purse was stolen but later found discarded with bank cards missing.

Two properties were then targeted in Newcourt on 4 November.

A Mercedes A Class Sport was taken after its keys were stolen from a property on Carnegie Walk. The car was later found abandoned on Grange Road, Torquay.

An attempted break-in also happened at an address on Nile Road on the same estate, with offenders reportedly trying other doors and car door handles in the area.

The fourth break-in happened on Kenbury Drive on 7 November. The owner found his front door open in the morning, and his grey VW Golf and Apple watch missing.

'Anything suspicious'

Det Insp Guy Biggar said police were doing all they could to trace those responsible.

He asked people to check their doorbell and CCTV footage for anything that may help with police inquiries.

"Of particular interest would be footage of individuals trying door or car door handles and of the stolen vehicles being driven nearby," he said.

"We would also be keen to hear from anyone who may have seen or heard anything suspicious in the Alphington or Newcourt areas around the time of the offences."

Police urged people to keep their doors locked at night and when they left their properties.

