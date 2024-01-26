Appeal hearings delayed for officers disciplined in connection with Perkins death

Jan. 25—The Decatur Personnel Board on Thursday morning voted to delay the planned appeal hearings for the four Decatur police officers involved in the Sept. 29 shooting death of Steve Perkins.

The appeal hearings of Sgt. Vance Summers and officers Joey Williams, Christopher Mukaddam and Mac Marquette were previously scheduled for Jan. 30 through Feb. 2. Mayor Tab Bowling in November fired three of the officers and suspended another. A grand jury on Jan. 4 indicted Marquette for murder.

The Personnel Board voted 2-1 for the delay at the request of the attorneys for the disciplined officers.

The officers' punishments will remain in place and, if the hearings are not held or rescheduled within six months, will become permanent, according to the motion adopted by the Personnel Board.

The board and city refuse to say which officers were terminated and which officer got a 10-day suspension without pay.

Personnel Board chairman Harold Gilmore would not say why the attorneys requested the delay.

