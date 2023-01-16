Appeal for help to find rare beetle in Devon and Cornwall

A charity is asking for the public's help to spot a rare beetle in the woodlands of Devon and Cornwall.

The Blue Ground Beetle (Carabus Intricatus) is so scarce that it has only been seen at 15 sites across the South West of England and south Wales.

The species is the UK's largest ground beetle and was identified at two new sites on Dartmoor in 2022.

Now, conservation charity Buglife is hoping people can help to find it living in more locations.

Laura Larkin, Buglife conservation officer, said: "We need help to find out where these amazing beetles live.

"It would be absolutely fantastic if through this survey we were able to find new populations of the Blue Ground Beetle."

The beetle is identifiable by its striking blue-coloured body. It is mainly nocturnal but can be found at any time of the year, said Ms Larkin.

The species makes its home in damp oak and beech woodland, and enjoys clambering up mossy tree trunks in search of slugs, she added.

Buglife has asked for people to take pictures and send them in to the Dartmoor Blue Ground Beetle project online.

There is also an identification guide on the page to help people track them down

Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk.